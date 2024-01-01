plugin

10 tools and resources

InsightConnect Plugins Logo

InsightConnect Plugins

0 (0)

A repository of open-source plugins for Rapid7 InsightConnect

Vulnerability Management
Free
pluginsecurityautomationintegration
@fastify/rate-limit Logo

@fastify/rate-limit

0 (0)

A low overhead rate limiter for your routes

Application Security
Free
fastifypluginsecurityweb-security
Nessus Cheat Sheet Logo

Nessus Cheat Sheet

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to Nessus, a vulnerability scanner, covering data directories, binary directories, logs directories, plugin directories, advanced settings, API, and good practices.

Training and Resources
Free
appsecvulnerability-scanningscannerpluginsecurity-testing
vim-yara Logo

vim-yara

0 (0)

Syntax, indent, and filetype detection for YARA rule files with auto-indenting and error display in quickfix window.

Miscellaneous
Free
yaraplugin
Blankie Logo

Blankie

0 (0)

A CSP plugin for hapi with per-route configuration options.

Application Security
Free
csphapicontent-security-policypluginsecurity
Hyara Logo

Hyara

0 (0)

Hyara is a plugin that simplifies writing YARA rules with various convenient features.

Malware Analysis
Free
yararule-writingpluginida-promalware-analysis
Helm GPG (GnuPG) Plugin Logo

Helm GPG (GnuPG) Plugin

0 (0)

Helm plugin for cryptographically signing and verifying charts with GnuPG integration.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
gpgplugin
Honeycomb Plugins Logo

Honeycomb Plugins

0 (0)

Repository of plugins for the Honeycomb honeypot framework

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsecurity-threatsthreat-detectionpluginframeworkcybersecurity
YarG for Yara Logo

YarG for Yara

0 (0)

IDAPython plugin for generating Yara rules/patterns from x86/x86-64 code through parameterization.

Application Security
Free
idayarapluginrule-generationx86
YARA IDA Processor Logo

YARA IDA Processor

0 (0)

A tool for processing compiled YARA rules in IDA.

Malware Analysis
Free
idayarapluginbinary-analysis