10 tools and resources
A repository of open-source plugins for Rapid7 InsightConnect
A low overhead rate limiter for your routes
A comprehensive guide to Nessus, a vulnerability scanner, covering data directories, binary directories, logs directories, plugin directories, advanced settings, API, and good practices.
Syntax, indent, and filetype detection for YARA rule files with auto-indenting and error display in quickfix window.
A CSP plugin for hapi with per-route configuration options.
Hyara is a plugin that simplifies writing YARA rules with various convenient features.
Helm plugin for cryptographically signing and verifying charts with GnuPG integration.
Repository of plugins for the Honeycomb honeypot framework
IDAPython plugin for generating Yara rules/patterns from x86/x86-64 code through parameterization.
A tool for processing compiled YARA rules in IDA.