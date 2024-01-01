xssValidator Logo

xssValidator

This is a Burp intruder extender designed for automation and validation of XSS vulnerabilities. It allows for the easy creation of custom payloads and the ability to validate XSS vulnerabilities. It also includes features such as payload generation, payload validation, and vulnerability reporting.

