xssValidator

Repository of TRISIS/TRITON/HatMan malware samples and decompiled sources targeting ICS Triconex SIS controllers.
This is a Burp intruder extender designed for automation and validation of XSS vulnerabilities. It allows for the easy creation of custom payloads and the ability to validate XSS vulnerabilities. It also includes features such as payload generation, payload validation, and vulnerability reporting.
A Python script that finds endpoints in JavaScript files to identify potential security vulnerabilities.
SwishDbgExt is a Microsoft WinDbg debugging extension that enhances debugging capabilities for kernel developers, troubleshooters, and security experts.
Java decompiler GUI tool for Procyon under Apache License.
OCaml wrapper for YARA matching engine for malware identification
Python wrapper for Android APK decompilation with various converter and decompiler options.