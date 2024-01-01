23 tools and resources
A fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner
A proof-of-concept tool for generating payloads that exploit unsafe Java object deserialization.
A Python script that finds endpoints in JavaScript files to identify potential security vulnerabilities.
A tool to help exploit XXE vulnerabilities by sending a crafted XML file to the server and parsing it to extract the data.
A simple Python script to test for a hypothetical JWT vulnerability
A project providing honeypots for embedded device vulnerabilities with support for AWS integration and JSON output.
Aggregates known Android security vulnerabilities with detailed examples and analysis.
A tool that assesses AWS accounts for subdomain hijacking vulnerabilities in Route53 and CloudFront configurations.
Guidelines for secure coding in Java SE to avoid bugs that could weaken security and open holes in Java's security features.
Pac-resolver, a popular NPM package with 3 million weekly downloads, has a severe remote code execution flaw.
A local privilege escalation vulnerability in the Linux kernel known for its catchy name and potential damages.
The CVE Program catalogs publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities.
Apache 2 based honeypot for detecting and blocking Struts CVE 2017-5638 exploit with added support for content disposition filename parsing vulnerability.
Comprehensive reference guide for bug bounty hunters with detailed information on various vulnerabilities, platforms, tools, and best practices.
A cheat sheet for pentesters and researchers about deserialization vulnerabilities in various Java (JVM) serialization libraries.
iOS application for testing iOS penetration testing skills in a legal environment.
Protect against Prototype Pollution vulnerabilities in your application by freezing JavaScript objects.
Metabadger helps prevent SSRF attacks on AWS EC2 by automating upgrades to the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2).
A collection of reports and resources highlighting Android security vulnerabilities and best practices.
A comprehensive database of exploits and vulnerabilities for researchers and professionals
A blog post discussing the often overlooked dangers of CSV injection in applications.
Vulnerable Android application for learning security concepts.
A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices