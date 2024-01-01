NEW

findom-xss 0 ( 0 ) A fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner Malware Analysis Free xssscannervulnerabilityproof-of-concept

ysoserial 0 ( 0 ) A proof-of-concept tool for generating payloads that exploit unsafe Java object deserialization. Malware Analysis Free javadeserializationvulnerabilityexploitpayloadsecurity-research

LinkFinder 0 ( 0 ) A Python script that finds endpoints in JavaScript files to identify potential security vulnerabilities. Malware Analysis Free javascriptsecurityvulnerabilityendpoint

xxexploiter 0 ( 0 ) A tool to help exploit XXE vulnerabilities by sending a crafted XML file to the server and parsing it to extract the data. Malware Analysis Free xxeexploitxmlvulnerabilitypenetration-testingeducational

jwt-key-id-injector 0 ( 0 ) A simple Python script to test for a hypothetical JWT vulnerability Malware Analysis Free jwtvulnerabilityproof-of-conceptsecurity-testing

Kako 0 ( 0 ) A project providing honeypots for embedded device vulnerabilities with support for AWS integration and JSON output. Honeypots Free honeypotvulnerabilitypayloadsimulation

CloudJack 0 ( 0 ) A tool that assesses AWS accounts for subdomain hijacking vulnerabilities in Route53 and CloudFront configurations. Vulnerability Management Free awsvulnerabilitysecurity

pac-resolver 0 ( 0 ) Pac-resolver, a popular NPM package with 3 million weekly downloads, has a severe remote code execution flaw. Vulnerability Management Free nodejsproxyvulnerabilitysecurity

Dirty COW 0 ( 0 ) A local privilege escalation vulnerability in the Linux kernel known for its catchy name and potential damages. Vulnerability Management Free linuxkernelprivilege-escalationvulnerability

StrutsHoneypot 0 ( 0 ) Apache 2 based honeypot for detecting and blocking Struts CVE 2017-5638 exploit with added support for content disposition filename parsing vulnerability. Honeypots Free apachehoneypotcveexploitvulnerability

Java-Deserialization-Cheat-Sheet 0 ( 0 ) A cheat sheet for pentesters and researchers about deserialization vulnerabilities in various Java (JVM) serialization libraries. Training and Resources Free javadeserializationvulnerabilitypentestingresearch

NoPP 0 ( 0 ) Protect against Prototype Pollution vulnerabilities in your application by freezing JavaScript objects. Miscellaneous Free javascriptsecurityvulnerability