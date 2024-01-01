vulnerability

23 tools and resources

findom-xss Logo

findom-xss

0 (0)

A fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner

Malware Analysis
Free
xssscannervulnerabilityproof-of-concept
ysoserial Logo

ysoserial

0 (0)

A proof-of-concept tool for generating payloads that exploit unsafe Java object deserialization.

Malware Analysis
Free
javadeserializationvulnerabilityexploitpayloadsecurity-research
LinkFinder Logo

LinkFinder

0 (0)

A Python script that finds endpoints in JavaScript files to identify potential security vulnerabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
javascriptsecurityvulnerabilityendpoint
xxexploiter Logo

xxexploiter

0 (0)

A tool to help exploit XXE vulnerabilities by sending a crafted XML file to the server and parsing it to extract the data.

Malware Analysis
Free
xxeexploitxmlvulnerabilitypenetration-testingeducational
jwt-key-id-injector Logo

jwt-key-id-injector

0 (0)

A simple Python script to test for a hypothetical JWT vulnerability

Malware Analysis
Free
jwtvulnerabilityproof-of-conceptsecurity-testing
Kako Logo

Kako

0 (0)

A project providing honeypots for embedded device vulnerabilities with support for AWS integration and JSON output.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotvulnerabilitypayloadsimulation
OVAA (Oversecured Vulnerable Android App) Logo

OVAA (Oversecured Vulnerable Android App)

0 (0)

Aggregates known Android security vulnerabilities with detailed examples and analysis.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecvulnerabilityfile-access
CloudJack Logo

CloudJack

0 (0)

A tool that assesses AWS accounts for subdomain hijacking vulnerabilities in Route53 and CloudFront configurations.

Vulnerability Management
Free
awsvulnerabilitysecurity
Secure Coding Guidelines for Java SE Logo

Secure Coding Guidelines for Java SE

0 (0)

Guidelines for secure coding in Java SE to avoid bugs that could weaken security and open holes in Java's security features.

Application Security
Free
javasecuritybug-bountyvulnerability
pac-resolver Logo

pac-resolver

0 (0)

Pac-resolver, a popular NPM package with 3 million weekly downloads, has a severe remote code execution flaw.

Vulnerability Management
Free
nodejsproxyvulnerabilitysecurity
Dirty COW Logo

Dirty COW

0 (0)

A local privilege escalation vulnerability in the Linux kernel known for its catchy name and potential damages.

Vulnerability Management
Free
linuxkernelprivilege-escalationvulnerability
CVE Logo

CVE

0 (0)

The CVE Program catalogs publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
cvevulnerabilitycybersecurityvulnerability-managementsecurity-research
StrutsHoneypot Logo

StrutsHoneypot

0 (0)

Apache 2 based honeypot for detecting and blocking Struts CVE 2017-5638 exploit with added support for content disposition filename parsing vulnerability.

Honeypots
Free
apachehoneypotcveexploitvulnerability
Bug Bounty Cheat Sheet Logo

Bug Bounty Cheat Sheet

0 (0)

Comprehensive reference guide for bug bounty hunters with detailed information on various vulnerabilities, platforms, tools, and best practices.

Training and Resources
Free
bug-bountyvulnerabilitysecurity-research
Java-Deserialization-Cheat-Sheet Logo

Java-Deserialization-Cheat-Sheet

0 (0)

A cheat sheet for pentesters and researchers about deserialization vulnerabilities in various Java (JVM) serialization libraries.

Training and Resources
Free
javadeserializationvulnerabilitypentestingresearch
Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA) Logo

Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA)

0 (0)

iOS application for testing iOS penetration testing skills in a legal environment.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appseciospenetration-testingvulnerabilitymobile-security
NoPP Logo

NoPP

0 (0)

Protect against Prototype Pollution vulnerabilities in your application by freezing JavaScript objects.

Miscellaneous
Free
javascriptsecurityvulnerability
Metabadger Logo

Metabadger

0 (0)

Metabadger helps prevent SSRF attacks on AWS EC2 by automating upgrades to the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2).

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsec2ssrfvulnerability
Android-Reports-and-Resources Logo

Android-Reports-and-Resources

0 (0)

A collection of reports and resources highlighting Android security vulnerabilities and best practices.

Training and Resources
Free
appsecapp-securityvulnerabilitysecurity-vulnerabilityandroid-security

0day.today Exploit Database

0 (0)

A comprehensive database of exploits and vulnerabilities for researchers and professionals

Vulnerability Management
Free
exploitvulnerabilitydatabasesecurityresearch
The Absurdly Underestimated Dangers of CSV Injection Logo

The Absurdly Underestimated Dangers of CSV Injection

0 (0)

A blog post discussing the often overlooked dangers of CSV injection in applications.

Offensive Security
Free
csvinjectionvulnerabilitysecurityweb-app-securityappsec
InsecureBankv2 Logo

InsecureBankv2

0 (0)

Vulnerable Android application for learning security concepts.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecappsecurityvulnerabilityvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detection
OWASP API Security Top 10 Logo

OWASP API Security Top 10

0 (0)

A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices

Vulnerability Management
Free
securitynewslettervulnerabilitybreachcompliancebest-practices