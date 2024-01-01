YALIH YALIH 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

YALIH YALIH (Yet Another Low Interaction Honeyclient) is a low Interaction Client honeypot designed to detect malicious websites through signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques. * Suspecious URL collection from malicious website databases (three databases) * URL collection through Bing API * Suspecious URL collection from your inbox and SPAM folder through pop3 and IMAP protocol * Javascript extraction, de-obfuscation and de-minification of scripts embedded within a website * Referrer Emulation and redirection handling * Cookies and session handling * Browser and browser agent and OS emulation * Proxy capabilities to detect Geo-location and/or IP cloacking attacks * Signature detection using ClamAV antivirus database * Anomaly and pattern matching detection through Yara (http://plusvic.github.io/yara/) * Automated Yara signature generation =================================== Easy Installation and documentation ==================================== Authors/Contributors: * Victoria University of Wellington * Masood Mansoori - masood.mansoori@gmail.com * Singapore Polytechnic * Lai Qi Wei - laiqiwei30@hotmail.com