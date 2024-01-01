Provision, manage, and renew SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources with AWS Certificate Manager.
The Ultimate AppLocker Bypass List is a repository documenting common techniques to bypass AppLocker, including verified, unverified, and generic bypasses, as well as legacy methods to execute through DLLs. It also provides YML files for data reuse and a Powershell module called PowerAL for identifying weaknesses.
Provision, manage, and renew SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources with AWS Certificate Manager.
Open-source universal secret manager for developers with seamless integration to various cloud services and vaults.
A tool for visualizing AWS IAM and Organizations in a graph format with Neo4j, supporting anomaly detection and custom data processing.
A comprehensive resource for securing Active Directory, including attack methods and effective defenses.
Zoho Vault is a secure password management tool that allows you to store and automatically fill in passwords on websites and apps.
Find leaked credentials by scanning repositories for high entropy strings.