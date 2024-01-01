DueDLLigence 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

DueDLLigence is an open-source tool for automating the process of identifying and analyzing DLL hijacking vulnerabilities in Windows applications. It provides a comprehensive report highlighting potential vulnerabilities and suggests remediation steps to mitigate the risks. The tool is designed to help security professionals and developers identify and fix DLL hijacking vulnerabilities, improving the overall security posture of Windows-based systems. With DueDLLigence, users can easily scan their applications for DLL hijacking vulnerabilities, identify potential attack vectors, and prioritize remediation efforts. The tool's automated analysis capabilities and detailed reporting features make it an essential resource for organizations seeking to strengthen their Windows application security. By leveraging DueDLLigence, security teams can proactively identify and address DLL hijacking vulnerabilities, reducing the risk of attacks and protecting sensitive data and systems.