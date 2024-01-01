8 tools and resources
Microsoft Azure service for safeguarding cryptographic keys and secrets.
A tool that finds unprotected secrets in container images or file systems, matching against a database of 140 secret types.
Encrypt Kubernetes Secrets into SealedSecrets for safe storage and controlled decryption within the cluster.
Chamber is a tool for managing secrets that utilizes AWS SSM Parameter Store.
Helm plugin for decrypting encrypted Helm value files on the fly and integrating with cloud native secret managers.
Open-source universal secret manager for developers with seamless integration to various cloud services and vaults.
Safely store secrets in version control repositories with GPG encryption support.
A fully managed service that securely stores, rotates, and manages sensitive data such as database credentials and API keys.