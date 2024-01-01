secret-management

8 tools and resources

Key Vault

Microsoft Azure service for safeguarding cryptographic keys and secrets.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
azurecloud-securitykey-managementsecret-managementsecurity
SecretScanner

A tool that finds unprotected secrets in container images or file systems, matching against a database of 140 secret types.

Vulnerability Management
Free
secret-managementcontainer-securitydata-security
Sealed Secrets

Encrypt Kubernetes Secrets into SealedSecrets for safe storage and controlled decryption within the cluster.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
kubernetessecret-management
Chamber

Chamber is a tool for managing secrets that utilizes AWS SSM Parameter Store.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitysecret-managementssm
helm-secrets

Helm plugin for decrypting encrypted Helm value files on the fly and integrating with cloud native secret managers.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
appsecawsazurecloud-securitysecret-management
Teller

Open-source universal secret manager for developers with seamless integration to various cloud services and vaults.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
secret-managementcloud-securitydevopssecurity-automationconfiguration-management
BlackBox

Safely store secrets in version control repositories with GPG encryption support.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
gpgencryptionsecret-managementgit
AWS Secrets Manager

A fully managed service that securely stores, rotates, and manages sensitive data such as database credentials and API keys.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-secretssecret-managementsecurity