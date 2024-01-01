Microsoft BitLocker is a full volume encryption feature in Windows for protecting data on lost or stolen devices, with tools and resources for implementation.
BleachBit cleans files to free disk space and to maintain privacy. Running from source: To run BleachBit without installation, unpack the tarball and then run these commands: make -C po local # build translations python3 bleachbit.py. Then, review the preferences. Then, select some options, and click Preview. Review the files, toggle options accordingly, and click Delete. For information regarding the command line interface, run: python3 bleachbit.py --help. Read more about running from source. Links: BleachBit home page, Support Documentation, Localization - Read translation documentation or translate now in Weblate, a web-based translation platform. Licenses: BleachBit itself, including source code and cleaner definitions, is licensed under the GNU General Public License version 3, or at your option, any later version. markovify is licensed under the MIT License. Development: BleachBit on AppVeyor, BleachBit on Travis CI, CleanerML Repository, BleachBit Miscellaneous Repository, Winapp2.ini Repository
Manage single-tenant hardware security modules (HSMs) on AWS.
Helm plugin for cryptographically signing and verifying charts with GnuPG integration.
A network-based panic button to overwrite LUKS header and shutdown the computer in emergencies, making data recovery impossible.
Obtain GraphQL API schema even if the introspection is disabled
A portable public domain password hashing framework for PHP applications.