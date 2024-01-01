BleachBit 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

BleachBit cleans files to free disk space and to maintain privacy. Running from source: To run BleachBit without installation, unpack the tarball and then run these commands: make -C po local # build translations python3 bleachbit.py. Then, review the preferences. Then, select some options, and click Preview. Review the files, toggle options accordingly, and click Delete. For information regarding the command line interface, run: python3 bleachbit.py --help. Read more about running from source. Links: BleachBit home page, Support Documentation, Localization - Read translation documentation or translate now in Weblate, a web-based translation platform. Licenses: BleachBit itself, including source code and cleaner definitions, is licensed under the GNU General Public License version 3, or at your option, any later version. markovify is licensed under the MIT License. Development: BleachBit on AppVeyor, BleachBit on Travis CI, CleanerML Repository, BleachBit Miscellaneous Repository, Winapp2.ini Repository