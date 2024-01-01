InsecureShop 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

InsecureShop is an Android application designed to be intentionally vulnerable, aiming to educate developers and security professionals about vulnerabilities in modern Android apps. Developed in Kotlin, it serves as a platform to test Android pentesting skills, focusing on research on Android Deeplinks and Webviews while incorporating real-world vulnerabilities found during mobile pentests.