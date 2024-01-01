StegSolve is a steganography analysis tool with image analysis features.
InsecureShop is an Android application designed to be intentionally vulnerable, aiming to educate developers and security professionals about vulnerabilities in modern Android apps. Developed in Kotlin, it serves as a platform to test Android pentesting skills, focusing on research on Android Deeplinks and Webviews while incorporating real-world vulnerabilities found during mobile pentests.
CHIPSEC is a framework for analyzing the security of PC platforms and components, with tools for low-level interfaces and forensic capabilities.
Altoro Mutual offers online banking, real estate financing, business credit cards, retirement solutions, and prioritizes privacy and security.
Scans SPF and DMARC records for issues that could allow email spoofing.
An Active Defense framework for detecting and responding to phishing attacks in Office 365 Message Trace logs.
FSquaDRA is a tool for detection of repackaged Android applications based on Jaccard similarity computation over digests of files.