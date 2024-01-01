5 tools and resources
A free, safe, and legal training ground for ethical hackers to test and expand their skills
A project for demonstrating AWS attack techniques with a focus on ethical hacking practices.
A technique for social engineering and untrusted command execution using ClickOnce technology
A free and open-source deliberately insecure web application for security enthusiasts, developers, and students to discover and prevent web vulnerabilities.
Cybrary is an online learning platform that provides accessible and affordable training in cybersecurity skills.