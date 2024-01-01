ethical-hacking

5 tools and resources

NEW

Hack This Site Logo

Hack This Site

0 (0)

A free, safe, and legal training ground for ethical hackers to test and expand their skills

Offensive Security
Free
ctfethical-hacking
MadKing Amazon Web Services Attack Platform Logo

MadKing Amazon Web Services Attack Platform

0 (0)

A project for demonstrating AWS attack techniques with a focus on ethical hacking practices.

Offensive Security
Free
awsserverlesspersistenceethical-hackingsecurity
ClickOnce (Twice or Thrice): A Technique for Social Engineering and (Un)trusted Command Execution Logo

ClickOnce (Twice or Thrice): A Technique for Social Engineering and (Un)trusted Command Execution

0 (0)

A technique for social engineering and untrusted command execution using ClickOnce technology

Offensive Security
Free
social-engineeringred-teampenetration-testingethical-hackingcsharp
bWAPP Logo

bWAPP

0 (0)

A free and open-source deliberately insecure web application for security enthusiasts, developers, and students to discover and prevent web vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecbug-bountyethical-hackingpenetration-testingphpweb-application-securityweb-security
Cybrary Logo

Cybrary

0 (0)

Cybrary is an online learning platform that provides accessible and affordable training in cybersecurity skills.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityonline-learningtrainingcertificationpenetration-testingethical-hacking