MutableSecurity Logo

MutableSecurity

CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecautomationclicloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcybersecuritydevopsinfrastructure
Bastille-Linux Logo

Bastille-Linux

Bastille-Linux is a system hardening program that proactively configures the system for increased security and educates users about security settings.

Miscellaneous
Free
appseccomplianceconfiguration-managementhardeningsecurity-auditsecurity-hardening
Harden the World Logo

Harden the World

Community project for developing common guidelines and best practices for secure configurations.

Miscellaneous
Free
security-hardeningbest-practicessecurity-guidelinesconfiguration-managementsecurity-configuration
SIFT Logo

SIFT

Metadata repository with installation tools and cloud provider support.

Security Operations
Free
appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcontainer-securitydevopsdevsecops
AWS Config Logo

AWS Config

Assess, audit, and evaluate configurations of AWS resources.

Miscellaneous
Free
awsaws-configcloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-management
CloudFrunt Logo

CloudFrunt

Identifies misconfigured CloudFront domains vulnerable to hijacking

Application Security
Free
cloud-securitysecurity-auditconfiguration-managementvulnerability-detection
Teller Logo

Teller

Open-source universal secret manager for developers with seamless integration to various cloud services and vaults.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
secret-managementcloud-securitydevopssecurity-automationconfiguration-management
ASH - The Automated Security Helper Logo

ASH - The Automated Security Helper

A tool to conduct preliminary security checks in code, infrastructure, or IAM configurations using various open-source tools.

Application Security
Free
appsecapparmorautomationawscloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcontainer-securitydevsecops
Rudder Logo

Rudder

A comprehensive IT infrastructure automation platform for managing hybrid infrastructure through configuration, patch, and security management.

Miscellaneous
Free
automationinfrastructureconfiguration-managementpatch-managementvulnerability-assessmentcompliance
MFTECmd Logo

MFTECmd

A command-line tool for managing and analyzing Microsoft Forefront TMG and UAG configurations.

Network Security
Free
appseccloud-securityconfiguration-managementsecurity-configuration