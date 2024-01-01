10 tools and resources
CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods.
Bastille-Linux is a system hardening program that proactively configures the system for increased security and educates users about security settings.
Community project for developing common guidelines and best practices for secure configurations.
Metadata repository with installation tools and cloud provider support.
Assess, audit, and evaluate configurations of AWS resources.
Identifies misconfigured CloudFront domains vulnerable to hijacking
Open-source universal secret manager for developers with seamless integration to various cloud services and vaults.
A tool to conduct preliminary security checks in code, infrastructure, or IAM configurations using various open-source tools.
A comprehensive IT infrastructure automation platform for managing hybrid infrastructure through configuration, patch, and security management.
A command-line tool for managing and analyzing Microsoft Forefront TMG and UAG configurations.