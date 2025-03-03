APIsec is an automated API security testing platform that focuses on continuous vulnerability assessment and validation of API endpoints. The platform operates through a three-step process: 1. API specification upload - Users can submit their API documentation for analysis 2. Credential configuration - Integration of authentication mechanisms for comprehensive testing 3. Automated testing execution - Systematic security assessment of API endpoints Key functionalities include: - Continuous API security scanning and testing - Proactive vulnerability detection before production deployment - Business logic testing capabilities - Integration with development workflows for shift-left security - Detailed vulnerability reporting and analysis - Support for multiple API specifications and formats The platform includes educational components through APIsec University, offering: - Free API security courses and certification programs - Hands-on security training workshops - Technical documentation and best practices - API security learning resources APIsec implements automated testing methodologies to identify security vulnerabilities, authentication issues, and potential API exploitation vectors while maintaining continuous monitoring of API endpoints for security assurance.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
A popular free security tool for automatically finding security vulnerabilities in web applications
A tool that uses Apache mod_rewrite to redirect invalid URIs to a specified URL
A PHP/MySQL web application designed to aid security professionals in testing their skills and tools in a legal environment.
IronBee is an open source project building a universal web application security sensor.
Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module.
JavaScript parser, minifier, compressor, and beautifier toolkit with simplified API and CLI.
A developer-first, API-driven platform that provides development teams with a suite of tools to improve code quality, security, and engineering performance, seamlessly integrated into their existing development workflows.
Revelo is an experimental Javascript deobfuscator tool with features to analyze and deobfuscate Javascript code.
PINNED
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Check Point CloudGuard WAF
A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.