APIsec is an automated API security testing platform that focuses on continuous vulnerability assessment and validation of API endpoints. The platform operates through a three-step process: 1. API specification upload - Users can submit their API documentation for analysis 2. Credential configuration - Integration of authentication mechanisms for comprehensive testing 3. Automated testing execution - Systematic security assessment of API endpoints Key functionalities include: - Continuous API security scanning and testing - Proactive vulnerability detection before production deployment - Business logic testing capabilities - Integration with development workflows for shift-left security - Detailed vulnerability reporting and analysis - Support for multiple API specifications and formats The platform includes educational components through APIsec University, offering: - Free API security courses and certification programs - Hands-on security training workshops - Technical documentation and best practices - API security learning resources APIsec implements automated testing methodologies to identify security vulnerabilities, authentication issues, and potential API exploitation vectors while maintaining continuous monitoring of API endpoints for security assurance.

ALTERNATIVES

ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy Logo
ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy

A popular free security tool for automatically finding security vulnerabilities in web applications

Free
Application Security
Invalid URI Redirection with Apache mod_rewrite Logo
Invalid URI Redirection with Apache mod_rewrite

A tool that uses Apache mod_rewrite to redirect invalid URIs to a specified URL

Free
Application Security
Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA) Logo
Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA)

A PHP/MySQL web application designed to aid security professionals in testing their skills and tools in a legal environment.

Free
Application Security
IronBee Logo
IronBee

IronBee is an open source project building a universal web application security sensor.

Free
Application Security
Androguard module for Yara Logo
Androguard module for Yara

Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module.

Free
Application Security
UglifyJS 3 Logo
UglifyJS 3

JavaScript parser, minifier, compressor, and beautifier toolkit with simplified API and CLI.

Free
Application Security
Codacy Logo
Codacy

A developer-first, API-driven platform that provides development teams with a suite of tools to improve code quality, security, and engineering performance, seamlessly integrated into their existing development workflows.

Commercial
Application Security
Revelo - Javascript Deobfuscator Logo
Revelo - Javascript Deobfuscator

Revelo is an experimental Javascript deobfuscator tool with features to analyze and deobfuscate Javascript code.

Free
Application Security

PINNED

ImmuniWeb® Discovery Logo

ImmuniWeb® Discovery

ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.

Attack Surface Management
InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Resources
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Check Point CloudGuard WAF Logo

Check Point CloudGuard WAF

A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Cloud Security