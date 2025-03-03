APISec 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

APIsec is an automated API security testing platform that focuses on continuous vulnerability assessment and validation of API endpoints. The platform operates through a three-step process: 1. API specification upload - Users can submit their API documentation for analysis 2. Credential configuration - Integration of authentication mechanisms for comprehensive testing 3. Automated testing execution - Systematic security assessment of API endpoints Key functionalities include: - Continuous API security scanning and testing - Proactive vulnerability detection before production deployment - Business logic testing capabilities - Integration with development workflows for shift-left security - Detailed vulnerability reporting and analysis - Support for multiple API specifications and formats The platform includes educational components through APIsec University, offering: - Free API security courses and certification programs - Hands-on security training workshops - Technical documentation and best practices - API security learning resources APIsec implements automated testing methodologies to identify security vulnerabilities, authentication issues, and potential API exploitation vectors while maintaining continuous monitoring of API endpoints for security assurance.