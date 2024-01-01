A simple, secure framework for building scalable applications
README IronBee is a new open source project to build a universal web application security sensor. This repository contains the core IronBee engine and development framework for extending IronBee. The IronBee project aims to provide a comprehensive and extensible framework for detecting and preventing web application security vulnerabilities. The project is designed to be highly customizable and extensible, allowing developers to easily integrate IronBee into their existing security workflows. IronBee is built on top of the popular Python programming language and utilizes the popular Flask web framework. The project is still in its early stages, but it has the potential to become a powerful tool in the fight against web application security threats.
Insider is a source code analysis tool focusing on OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities with easy integration into DevOps pipelines.
A vulnerable by design infrastructure on Azure featuring the latest released OWASP Top 10 web application security risks (2021) and other misconfigurations.
A PHP port of Rack::Honeypot, a spam trap that detects and blocks spambots
Important security headers for Fastify with granular control over application routes.
WackoPicko is a vulnerable website with known vulnerabilities, now available as a Docker image and included in the OWASP Broken Web Applications Project.