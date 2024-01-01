IronBee 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

README IronBee is a new open source project to build a universal web application security sensor. This repository contains the core IronBee engine and development framework for extending IronBee. The IronBee project aims to provide a comprehensive and extensible framework for detecting and preventing web application security vulnerabilities. The project is designed to be highly customizable and extensible, allowing developers to easily integrate IronBee into their existing security workflows. IronBee is built on top of the popular Python programming language and utilizes the popular Flask web framework. The project is still in its early stages, but it has the potential to become a powerful tool in the fight against web application security threats.