Findsploit 0 ( 0 ) Find exploits in local and online databases instantly Malware Analysis Free exploitexploit-database

Liffy 0 ( 0 ) A local file inclusion exploitation tool Honeypots Free exploitlocal-file-inclusionweb-application-securityvulnerability-exploitation

ysoserial 0 ( 0 ) A proof-of-concept tool for generating payloads that exploit unsafe Java object deserialization. Malware Analysis Free javadeserializationvulnerabilityexploitpayloadsecurity-research

LFISuite 0 ( 0 ) A tool for Local File Inclusion (LFI) exploitation and scanning Offensive Security Free lfiscannerreverse-shellexploitfile-inclusion

xxexploiter 0 ( 0 ) A tool to help exploit XXE vulnerabilities by sending a crafted XML file to the server and parsing it to extract the data. Malware Analysis Free xxeexploitxmlvulnerabilitypenetration-testingeducational

requests-racer 0 ( 0 ) A Python library for exploiting race conditions in web apps Offensive Security Free appsecweb-app-securityweb-securityexploit

getsploit 0 ( 0 ) A command line utility for searching and downloading exploits Malware Analysis Free exploitcommand-line-tool

GadgetToJScript 0 ( 0 ) A tool for generating .NET serialized gadgets for triggering .NET assembly load/execution. Offensive Security Free appsecbinary-securityexploit

MTPot 0 ( 0 ) Open-source honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in the Apache Struts exploit. Honeypots Free honeypotexploitopen-sourcemit-license

ExploitDB 0 ( 0 ) A CVE compliant archive of public exploits and corresponding vulnerable software, and a categorized index of Internet search engine queries designed to uncover sensitive information. Offensive Security Free exploitvulnerability-researchpenetration-testingcybersecuritycve

CapTipper 0 ( 0 ) CapTipper is a python tool to analyze, explore, and revive HTTP malicious traffic. Network Security Free httppcapnetwork-securitysecurity-researchexploitfile-analysis

Tplmap 0 ( 0 ) Tplmap is a tool for detecting and exploiting server-side template injection vulnerabilities. Malware Analysis Free appsecappsec-toolcode-injectionexploitvulnerability-exploitation

ESPot 0 ( 0 ) ElasticSearch honeypot to capture attempts to exploit CVE-2014-3120, with logging and daemon options. Honeypots Free honeypotelasticsearchnodejsexploitsecurity-testing

Gopherus 0 ( 0 ) A tool for exploiting SSRF and gaining RCE in various servers Honeypots Free ssrfrceexploitvulnerability-scanningweb-app-security

WindowsExploits 0 ( 0 ) A collection of precompiled Windows exploits for privilege escalation. Offensive Security Free windowsprivilege-escalationexploit

Phrack Magazine 0 ( 0 ) Phrack Magazine is a digital magazine that focuses on computer security and hacking, featuring articles, interviews, and tutorials on various topics related to computer security. Offensive Security Free appsecarmassemblyexploithackingshellcode

Exploit-Challenges 0 ( 0 ) Collection of vulnerable ARM binaries for beginner vulnerability researchers & exploit developers. Offensive Security Free armbinary-securityexploitrop

StrutsHoneypot 0 ( 0 ) Apache 2 based honeypot for detecting and blocking Struts CVE 2017-5638 exploit with added support for content disposition filename parsing vulnerability. Honeypots Free apachehoneypotcveexploitvulnerability

NoSQLMap 0 ( 0 ) NoSQLMap is a Python tool for auditing and automating injection attacks on NoSQL databases. Vulnerability Management Free mongodbinjectionexploitweb-application-securitydatabase-security

sixnet-tools 0 ( 0 ) Tool for exploiting Sixnet RTUs to gain root level access with little effort. Offensive Security Free appsecscadaexploitpython

WPSploit 0 ( 0 ) Exploiting WordPress With Metasploit, containing 45 modules for exploits and auxiliaries. Offensive Security Free metasploitexploitwordpress

checkra1n 0 ( 0 ) Semi-tethered jailbreak for iPhone 5s to iPhone X, running iOS 12.0 and up, using the 'checkm8' bootrom exploit. Specialized Security Free iosiphonemacoslinuxwindowsexploit