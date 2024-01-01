exploit

37 tools and resources

NEW

Findsploit Logo

Findsploit

0 (0)

Find exploits in local and online databases instantly

Malware Analysis
Free
exploitexploit-database
Liffy Logo

Liffy

0 (0)

A local file inclusion exploitation tool

Honeypots
Free
exploitlocal-file-inclusionweb-application-securityvulnerability-exploitation
ysoserial Logo

ysoserial

0 (0)

A proof-of-concept tool for generating payloads that exploit unsafe Java object deserialization.

Malware Analysis
Free
javadeserializationvulnerabilityexploitpayloadsecurity-research
LFISuite Logo

LFISuite

0 (0)

A tool for Local File Inclusion (LFI) exploitation and scanning

Offensive Security
Free
lfiscannerreverse-shellexploitfile-inclusion
xxexploiter Logo

xxexploiter

0 (0)

A tool to help exploit XXE vulnerabilities by sending a crafted XML file to the server and parsing it to extract the data.

Malware Analysis
Free
xxeexploitxmlvulnerabilitypenetration-testingeducational
requests-racer Logo

requests-racer

0 (0)

A Python library for exploiting race conditions in web apps

Offensive Security
Free
appsecweb-app-securityweb-securityexploit
getsploit Logo

getsploit

0 (0)

A command line utility for searching and downloading exploits

Malware Analysis
Free
exploitcommand-line-tool
GadgetToJScript Logo

GadgetToJScript

0 (0)

A tool for generating .NET serialized gadgets for triggering .NET assembly load/execution.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecbinary-securityexploit
MTPot Logo

MTPot

0 (0)

Open-source honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in the Apache Struts exploit.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotexploitopen-sourcemit-license
ExploitDB Logo

ExploitDB

0 (0)

A CVE compliant archive of public exploits and corresponding vulnerable software, and a categorized index of Internet search engine queries designed to uncover sensitive information.

Offensive Security
Free
exploitvulnerability-researchpenetration-testingcybersecuritycve
Linux Soft Exploit Suggester Logo

Linux Soft Exploit Suggester

0 (0)

Script to find exploits for vulnerable software packages on Linux systems using an exploit database.

Vulnerability Management
Free
exploitexploit-databaseprivilege-escalationpackage-management
x8 Logo

x8

0 (0)

Hidden parameters discovery suite

Offensive Security
Free
appsecapparmorappsecuritybug-bountyexploitpenetration-testing
Packet Storm Exploits for April 2024 Logo

Packet Storm Exploits for April 2024

0 (0)

A collection of 132 exploits added to Packet Storm in April 2024

Vulnerability Management
Free
exploitvulnerability-research
CapTipper Logo

CapTipper

0 (0)

CapTipper is a python tool to analyze, explore, and revive HTTP malicious traffic.

Network Security
Free
httppcapnetwork-securitysecurity-researchexploitfile-analysis
Tplmap Logo

Tplmap

0 (0)

Tplmap is a tool for detecting and exploiting server-side template injection vulnerabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecappsec-toolcode-injectionexploitvulnerability-exploitation
ESPot Logo

ESPot

0 (0)

ElasticSearch honeypot to capture attempts to exploit CVE-2014-3120, with logging and daemon options.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotelasticsearchnodejsexploitsecurity-testing
Metasploit Cheat Sheet Logo

Metasploit Cheat Sheet

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to using Metasploit, including searching for modules, specifying exploits and payloads, and using auxiliary modules.

Training and Resources
Free
penetration-testingmetasploitexploitpayload
Gopherus Logo

Gopherus

0 (0)

A tool for exploiting SSRF and gaining RCE in various servers

Honeypots
Free
ssrfrceexploitvulnerability-scanningweb-app-security
Linux Exploit Suggester Logo

Linux Exploit Suggester

0 (0)

Linux Exploit Suggester; suggests possible exploits based on the Linux operating system release number.

Vulnerability Management
Free
linuxexploitoperating-systemsecurity
WindowsExploits Logo

WindowsExploits

0 (0)

A collection of precompiled Windows exploits for privilege escalation.

Offensive Security
Free
windowsprivilege-escalationexploit

SecurityTube Videos

0 (0)

Wide range of cybersecurity videos covering various topics and conferences.

Training and Resources
Free
pentestingmetasploitexploitsecurity-conference
Linux Exploit Suggester 2 Logo

Linux Exploit Suggester 2

0 (0)

Next-generation Linux exploit suggester with improved features for finding privilege escalation vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
exploitlinuxprivilege-escalationvulnerability-scanningcve

Phrack Magazine

0 (0)

Phrack Magazine is a digital magazine that focuses on computer security and hacking, featuring articles, interviews, and tutorials on various topics related to computer security.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecarmassemblyexploithackingshellcode
Exploit-Challenges Logo

Exploit-Challenges

0 (0)

Collection of vulnerable ARM binaries for beginner vulnerability researchers & exploit developers.

Offensive Security
Free
armbinary-securityexploitrop
StrutsHoneypot Logo

StrutsHoneypot

0 (0)

Apache 2 based honeypot for detecting and blocking Struts CVE 2017-5638 exploit with added support for content disposition filename parsing vulnerability.

Honeypots
Free
apachehoneypotcveexploitvulnerability
NoSQLMap Logo

NoSQLMap

0 (0)

NoSQLMap is a Python tool for auditing and automating injection attacks on NoSQL databases.

Vulnerability Management
Free
mongodbinjectionexploitweb-application-securitydatabase-security
WordPress Exploit Framework Logo

WordPress Exploit Framework

0 (0)

A Ruby framework designed to aid in the penetration testing of WordPress systems.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingwordpressrubyframeworkexploitsecurity-testing
Abusing Exported Functions and Exposed DCOM Interfaces for Pass-Thru Command Execution and Lateral Movement Logo

Abusing Exported Functions and Exposed DCOM Interfaces for Pass-Thru Command Execution and Lateral Movement

0 (0)

A blog post about abusing exported functions and exposed DCOM interfaces for pass-thru command execution and lateral movement

Offensive Security
Free
exploitlateral-movement
Understanding Docker container escapes Logo

Understanding Docker container escapes

0 (0)

Exploit that launches a process on the host from within a Docker container run with the --privileged flag by abusing the Linux cgroup v1 “notification on release” feature.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockerkubernetescontainer-securityexploitsecurity-assessment
AttackerKB Logo

AttackerKB

0 (0)

A platform providing an activity feed on exploited vulnerabilities.

Threat Management
Free
vulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-exploitationcveexploit
sixnet-tools Logo

sixnet-tools

0 (0)

Tool for exploiting Sixnet RTUs to gain root level access with little effort.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecscadaexploitpython
WPSploit Logo

WPSploit

0 (0)

Exploiting WordPress With Metasploit, containing 45 modules for exploits and auxiliaries.

Offensive Security
Free
metasploitexploitwordpress

0day.today Exploit Database

0 (0)

A comprehensive database of exploits and vulnerabilities for researchers and professionals

Vulnerability Management
Free
exploitvulnerabilitydatabasesecurityresearch
checkra1n Logo

checkra1n

0 (0)

Semi-tethered jailbreak for iPhone 5s to iPhone X, running iOS 12.0 and up, using the 'checkm8' bootrom exploit.

Specialized Security
Free
iosiphonemacoslinuxwindowsexploit
Dirtyc0w Docker POC Logo

Dirtyc0w Docker POC

0 (0)

Utilizes dirtyc0w kernel exploit for privilege escalation in a Docker container.

Offensive Security
Free
dockerprivilege-escalationexploitapparmorcontainer-security
Viper Framework Logo

Viper Framework

0 (0)

Binary analysis and management framework for organizing malware and exploit samples.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-analysismalware-analysisexploitscriptingcommunity-driven
Pompem Logo

Pompem

0 (0)

Automate the search for Exploits and Vulnerabilities in important databases.

Vulnerability Management
Free
penetration-testingvulnerability-scanningexploitpentest