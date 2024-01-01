PortSwigger 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Burp Suite is a comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities, improving security posture, and enabling DevSecOps. The platform provides a dynamic web vulnerability scanner, manual tools for web security testing, and a web application security scanning solution for CI/CD. Additionally, Burp Suite offers a free online training center, the Web Security Academy, which provides interactive labs and learning materials for web application security. The platform's products include Burp Suite Enterprise Edition, Burp Suite Professional, and Burp Suite Community Edition, each catering to different needs and use cases. The solutions offered by Burp Suite cover application security testing, penetration testing, automated scanning, bug bounty hunting, and compliance, among others. The Web Security Academy provides a flexible learning path with interactive labs and progress-tracking, produced by a world-class team of experts in web application security.