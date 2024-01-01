PortSwigger

A tool for automated HTTP header injection
Burp Suite is a comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities, improving security posture, and enabling DevSecOps. The platform provides a dynamic web vulnerability scanner, manual tools for web security testing, and a web application security scanning solution for CI/CD. Additionally, Burp Suite offers a free online training center, the Web Security Academy, which provides interactive labs and learning materials for web application security. The platform's products include Burp Suite Enterprise Edition, Burp Suite Professional, and Burp Suite Community Edition, each catering to different needs and use cases. The solutions offered by Burp Suite cover application security testing, penetration testing, automated scanning, bug bounty hunting, and compliance, among others. The Web Security Academy provides a flexible learning path with interactive labs and progress-tracking, produced by a world-class team of experts in web application security.
SearchCode is an extensive code search engine that indexes 75 billion lines of code from millions of projects to help developers find coding examples and libraries.
A tool to scan for CORS misconfigurations in web applications
SAST and malware analysis tool for Android APKs with detailed scan information.
Dynamic instrumentation toolkit for developers, reverse-engineers, and security researchers.
A static code analysis tool for parsing common data formats to detect hardcoded credentials and dangerous functions.