Skyhook facilitates obfuscated HTTP file transfers to bypass IDS detections, enhancing secure data exchange.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecobfuscation
Revoke-Obfuscation v1.0 Logo

Revoke-Obfuscation v1.0

0 (0)

A PowerShell obfuscation detection framework designed to highlight the limitations of signature-based detection and provide a scalable means of detecting known and unknown obfuscation techniques.

Malware Analysis
Free
powershellobfuscationsecurity-researchthreat-research
ELFcrypt Logo

ELFcrypt

0 (0)

ELFcrypt encrypts ELF binaries to prevent reverse engineering.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
binary-securityelfobfuscation
Obfuscapk Logo

Obfuscapk

0 (0)

A black-box obfuscation tool for Android apps with Android App Bundle support.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecobfuscationapktoolsmali
Reverse Engineering Challenges Logo

Reverse Engineering Challenges

0 (0)

A collection of reverse engineering challenges covering a wide range of topics and difficulty levels.

Malware Analysis
Free
reverse-engineeringbinary-securityobfuscationcryptosecurity-challengesbinary-analysis
JS NICE Logo

JS NICE

0 (0)

Statistical renaming, Type inference, and Deobfuscation tool for JavaScript code.

Application Security
Free
javascriptobfuscationdeobfuscationcode-analysis
floss Logo

floss

0 (0)

A tool that extracts and deobfuscates strings from malware binaries using advanced static analysis techniques.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securitymalware-analysisobfuscationstatic-analysis
InvisibilityCloak Logo

InvisibilityCloak

0 (0)

A proof-of-concept obfuscation toolkit for C# post-exploitation tools, designed to conceal malicious activities from detection.

Offensive Security
Free
appseccsharpobfuscationpost-exploitationred-teampenetration-testing
Movfuscator-Be-Gone Logo

Movfuscator-Be-Gone

0 (0)

A de-obfuscator for M/o/Vfuscator, a notorious obfuscator, designed to reverse the effects of M/o/Vfuscator's obfuscation.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityobfuscationreverse-engineering
de4dot Logo

de4dot

0 (0)

de4dot is a .NET deobfuscator and unpacker with the ability to restore packed and obfuscated assemblies to their original form.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisdeobfuscationdotnetobfuscation

Revelo - Javascript Deobfuscator

0 (0)

Revelo is an experimental Javascript deobfuscator tool with features to analyze and deobfuscate Javascript code.

Application Security
Free
javascriptobfuscationdeobfuscationmalware-analysisbrowser-security