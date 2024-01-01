11 tools and resources
Skyhook facilitates obfuscated HTTP file transfers to bypass IDS detections, enhancing secure data exchange.
A PowerShell obfuscation detection framework designed to highlight the limitations of signature-based detection and provide a scalable means of detecting known and unknown obfuscation techniques.
ELFcrypt encrypts ELF binaries to prevent reverse engineering.
A black-box obfuscation tool for Android apps with Android App Bundle support.
A collection of reverse engineering challenges covering a wide range of topics and difficulty levels.
Statistical renaming, Type inference, and Deobfuscation tool for JavaScript code.
A tool that extracts and deobfuscates strings from malware binaries using advanced static analysis techniques.
A proof-of-concept obfuscation toolkit for C# post-exploitation tools, designed to conceal malicious activities from detection.
A de-obfuscator for M/o/Vfuscator, a notorious obfuscator, designed to reverse the effects of M/o/Vfuscator's obfuscation.
de4dot is a .NET deobfuscator and unpacker with the ability to restore packed and obfuscated assemblies to their original form.
Revelo is an experimental Javascript deobfuscator tool with features to analyze and deobfuscate Javascript code.