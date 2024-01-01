NEW

Skyhook 0 ( 0 ) Skyhook facilitates obfuscated HTTP file transfers to bypass IDS detections, enhancing secure data exchange. Offensive Security Free appsecobfuscation

Revoke-Obfuscation v1.0 0 ( 0 ) A PowerShell obfuscation detection framework designed to highlight the limitations of signature-based detection and provide a scalable means of detecting known and unknown obfuscation techniques. Malware Analysis Free powershellobfuscationsecurity-researchthreat-research

Obfuscapk 0 ( 0 ) A black-box obfuscation tool for Android apps with Android App Bundle support. Offensive Security Free appsecobfuscationapktoolsmali

floss 0 ( 0 ) A tool that extracts and deobfuscates strings from malware binaries using advanced static analysis techniques. Malware Analysis Free binary-securitymalware-analysisobfuscationstatic-analysis

InvisibilityCloak 0 ( 0 ) A proof-of-concept obfuscation toolkit for C# post-exploitation tools, designed to conceal malicious activities from detection. Offensive Security Free appseccsharpobfuscationpost-exploitationred-teampenetration-testing