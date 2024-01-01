A tool for redirecting HTTP and HTTPS requests to other URLs.
App-Ray is a cybersecurity tool that offers security analysis of mobile applications, vulnerability analysis, compliance solutions, mobile app protection, code hardening, real device app testing, website and API security testing, data breach prevention, log management, network security, software fuzzing, and IoT security testing. It provides static and dynamic security testing for Android and iOS applications without requiring source code, analyzing SDKs and 3rd-party libraries, with DevOps integration and various features available both on-premises and in the cloud.
A security-focused general purpose memory allocator providing the malloc API with hardening against heap corruption vulnerabilities.
InQL is a Burp Suite extension for advanced GraphQL testing and vulnerability detection
A comprehensive cheatsheet for XSS filter evasion techniques.
A collection of Android security related resources
A series of levels teaching about common mistakes and gotchas when using Amazon Web Services (AWS).