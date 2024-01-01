App-Ray 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

App-Ray is a cybersecurity tool that offers security analysis of mobile applications, vulnerability analysis, compliance solutions, mobile app protection, code hardening, real device app testing, website and API security testing, data breach prevention, log management, network security, software fuzzing, and IoT security testing. It provides static and dynamic security testing for Android and iOS applications without requiring source code, analyzing SDKs and 3rd-party libraries, with DevOps integration and various features available both on-premises and in the cloud.