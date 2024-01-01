7 tools and resources
Tool for live forensics acquisition on Windows systems, collecting artefacts for early compromise detection.
A powerful OSINT tool for creating custom templates for data extraction and analysis
A daily updated list of the top 1 million websites in the world, ordered by referring subnets.
A powerful tool for searching and scraping data from GitHub
A simple honeypot that collects credentials across various protocols
A tool for extracting static and dynamic features from Android APKs.
A blog post discussing the often overlooked dangers of CSV injection in applications.