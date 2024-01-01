csv

FastIR Collector

Tool for live forensics acquisition on Windows systems, collecting artefacts for early compromise detection.

Digital Forensics
windows-forensicscsvjson
OTE

A powerful OSINT tool for creating custom templates for data extraction and analysis

Digital Forensics
osintdata-extractiondata-analysisjsoncsv
Majestic Million CSV

A daily updated list of the top 1 million websites in the world, ordered by referring subnets.

Miscellaneous
csv
GitMiner

A powerful tool for searching and scraping data from GitHub

Data Protection and Cryptography
githubsearchscrapingdata-miningcsvjson
Heralding

A simple honeypot that collects credentials across various protocols

Honeypots
honeypotftptelnetsshhttphttpssmtpvnccsvjson
AndroPyTool

A tool for extracting static and dynamic features from Android APKs.

Specialized Security
apksstatic-analysisdynamic-analysisandroguardvirus-totalmongodbjsoncsv
The Absurdly Underestimated Dangers of CSV Injection

A blog post discussing the often overlooked dangers of CSV injection in applications.

Offensive Security
csvinjectionvulnerabilitysecurityweb-app-securityappsec