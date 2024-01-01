static-analysis

aemscan

aemscan

A tool for scanning Adobe Experience Manager instances for potential security vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
vulnerability-scannersecurity-scanningstatic-analysisdynamic-analysis
StaCoAn

StaCoAn

StaCoAn is a cross-platform tool for static code analysis on mobile applications, emphasizing the identification of security vulnerabilities.

Application Security
mobile-securitystatic-analysiscode-analysis
AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening

AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening

AMDH is an Android tool for automating scanning, hardening system settings, detecting malware, and protecting privacy.

Specialized Security
appsecapp-securitybinary-securitymobile-securitymalware-detectionstatic-analysis
Bearer CLI

Bearer CLI

Static application security testing (SAST) tool for scanning source code against security and privacy risks.

Application Security
appsecsaststatic-analysissecurity-testingvulnerability-scanningcode-security
AndroPyTool

AndroPyTool

A tool for extracting static and dynamic features from Android APKs.

Specialized Security
apksstatic-analysisdynamic-analysisandroguardvirus-totalmongodbjsoncsv
Maldrolyzer

Maldrolyzer

A simple framework for extracting actionable data from Android malware

Malware Analysis
malwareandroguardyarastatic-analysis
dexmod

dexmod

A Python tool for patching Dalvik bytecode in DEX files and assisting in Android application analysis

Specialized Security
dexstatic-analysis
Threat.Zone

Threat.Zone

Holistic malware analysis platform with interactive sandbox, static analyzer, and emulation capabilities.

Malware Analysis
malware-analysissandboxstatic-analysisemulationbinary-securityfile-analysis
floss

floss

A tool that extracts and deobfuscates strings from malware binaries using advanced static analysis techniques.

Malware Analysis
binary-securitymalware-analysisobfuscationstatic-analysis
Banyan Collector

Banyan Collector

A framework to analyze container images and gather useful information.

Cloud and Container Security
container-securitydockerstatic-analysiscontainer-orchestration

Argus-SAF

Argus-SAF is a static analysis framework for security vetting Android applications.

Application Security
static-analysismobile-security
Mastiff

Mastiff

A static analysis framework for extracting key characteristics from various file formats

Endpoint Security
binary-securityfile-analysisstatic-analysismalware-analysisforensic-analysis
ctf-tools

ctf-tools

A collection of setup scripts for various security research tools with installers for tools like afl, angr, barf, and more.

Miscellaneous
binary-analysisbinary-securitystatic-analysis
manalyze

manalyze

A static analysis tool for PE files that detects malicious behavior and provides information for manual analysis.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysispe-filestatic-analysismalware-detection
Whispers

Whispers

A static code analysis tool for parsing common data formats to detect hardcoded credentials and dangerous functions.

Application Security
static-analysiscode-analysisfile-analysis
Quark Script

Quark Script

Innovative tool for mobile security researchers to analyze targets with static and dynamic analysis capabilities and sharing functionalities.

Specialized Security
mobile-securitypenteststatic-analysisdynamic-analysisscripting

FlowDroid

FlowDroid is a context-, flow-, field-, object-sensitive and lifecycle-aware static taint analysis tool for Android applications.

Application Security
static-analysisflow-analysis
Androguard module for Yara

Androguard module for Yara

Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module.

Application Security
androguardandroid-securityyarastatic-analysismobile-security

Stowaway

A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code

Application Security
appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionstatic-analysis
NodeJsScan

NodeJsScan

Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack.

Application Security
nodejssaststatic-analysissecurity-testingdevsecops
Clair

Clair

An open source project for static analysis of vulnerabilities in application containers

Vulnerability Management
container-securitydockerocivulnerability-scanningstatic-analysis
StaDynA

StaDynA

StaDynA is a system supporting security app analysis in the presence of dynamic code update features.

Specialized Security
app-securitydynamic-analysisstatic-analysis
Androwarn

Androwarn

Detect and warn about potential malicious behaviors in Android applications through static analysis.

Specialized Security
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisstatic-analysis
Joint Advanced Application Defect Assessment for Android Application (JAADAS)

Joint Advanced Application Defect Assessment for Android Application (JAADAS)

JAADAS is a powerful tool for static analysis of Android applications, providing features like API misuse analysis and inter-procedure dataflow analysis.

Application Security
static-analysisjavavulnerability-detection
Mobile Application Penetration Testing Cheat Sheet

Mobile Application Penetration Testing Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive guide to mobile application penetration testing, covering various topics and techniques

Training and Resources
mobile-securityreverse-engineeringstatic-analysisdynamic-analysisnetwork-analysis