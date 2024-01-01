NEW

aemscan 0 ( 0 ) A tool for scanning Adobe Experience Manager instances for potential security vulnerabilities Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-scannersecurity-scanningstatic-analysisdynamic-analysis

StaCoAn 0 ( 0 ) StaCoAn is a cross-platform tool for static code analysis on mobile applications, emphasizing the identification of security vulnerabilities. Application Security Free mobile-securitystatic-analysiscode-analysis

Maldrolyzer 0 ( 0 ) A simple framework for extracting actionable data from Android malware Malware Analysis Free malwareandroguardyarastatic-analysis

dexmod 0 ( 0 ) A Python tool for patching Dalvik bytecode in DEX files and assisting in Android application analysis Specialized Security Free dexstatic-analysis

floss 0 ( 0 ) A tool that extracts and deobfuscates strings from malware binaries using advanced static analysis techniques. Malware Analysis Free binary-securitymalware-analysisobfuscationstatic-analysis

Argus-SAF 0 ( 0 ) Argus-SAF is a static analysis framework for security vetting Android applications. Application Security Free static-analysismobile-security

Mastiff 0 ( 0 ) A static analysis framework for extracting key characteristics from various file formats Endpoint Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisstatic-analysismalware-analysisforensic-analysis

ctf-tools 0 ( 0 ) A collection of setup scripts for various security research tools with installers for tools like afl, angr, barf, and more. Miscellaneous Free binary-analysisbinary-securitystatic-analysis

manalyze 0 ( 0 ) A static analysis tool for PE files that detects malicious behavior and provides information for manual analysis. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysispe-filestatic-analysismalware-detection

Whispers 0 ( 0 ) A static code analysis tool for parsing common data formats to detect hardcoded credentials and dangerous functions. Application Security Free static-analysiscode-analysisfile-analysis

Quark Script 0 ( 0 ) Innovative tool for mobile security researchers to analyze targets with static and dynamic analysis capabilities and sharing functionalities. Specialized Security Free mobile-securitypenteststatic-analysisdynamic-analysisscripting

FlowDroid 0 ( 0 ) FlowDroid is a context-, flow-, field-, object-sensitive and lifecycle-aware static taint analysis tool for Android applications. Application Security Free static-analysisflow-analysis

Stowaway 0 ( 0 ) A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code Application Security Free appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionstatic-analysis

NodeJsScan 0 ( 0 ) Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack. Application Security Free nodejssaststatic-analysissecurity-testingdevsecops

Clair 0 ( 0 ) An open source project for static analysis of vulnerabilities in application containers Vulnerability Management Free container-securitydockerocivulnerability-scanningstatic-analysis

StaDynA 0 ( 0 ) StaDynA is a system supporting security app analysis in the presence of dynamic code update features. Specialized Security Free app-securitydynamic-analysisstatic-analysis