A security dataset and CTF platform with full and attack-only versions pre-indexed for Splunk.
MutableSecurity is a CLI program for making cybersecurity solution management easier and more accessible, from deployment and configuration to monitoring. Functionalities: - Multiple solution supported so far (and more under development) - Operations managing the solution lifecycle - Initially configuring the solution via YAML files - Installing the solution - Retrieving and changing the solution configuration - Retrieving metrics about the solution functioning - Updating the solution to its newest version - Uninstalling the solution - Multiple authentication methods: Password-based when deploying to the local host, Password-based or key-based SSH for remote hosts - Deployments to multiple hosts with the same command - Intuitive CLI - Extensive usage and contribution documentations
Mellivora Mellivora is a PHP-based CTF engine with a wide range of features for managing Capture The Flag competitions.
Node package for preparing CTF events with OWASP Juice Shop challenges for popular CTF frameworks.
A comprehensive IT infrastructure automation platform for managing hybrid infrastructure through configuration, patch, and security management.
A comprehensive platform for software developers to learn, create, and optimize applications for Arm-based processors
Cybersecurity conference with talks on privacy, security monitoring, ransomware, and more.