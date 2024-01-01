MutableSecurity 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

MutableSecurity is a CLI program for making cybersecurity solution management easier and more accessible, from deployment and configuration to monitoring. Functionalities: - Multiple solution supported so far (and more under development) - Operations managing the solution lifecycle - Initially configuring the solution via YAML files - Installing the solution - Retrieving and changing the solution configuration - Retrieving metrics about the solution functioning - Updating the solution to its newest version - Uninstalling the solution - Multiple authentication methods: Password-based when deploying to the local host, Password-based or key-based SSH for remote hosts - Deployments to multiple hosts with the same command - Intuitive CLI - Extensive usage and contribution documentations