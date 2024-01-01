Pint is a PIN tool that exposes the PIN API to lua scripts, allowing dynamic instrumentation of binaries.
OpenRASP directly integrates its protection engine into the application server by instrumentation, monitoring various events including database queries, file operations, and network requests. It takes a context-aware approach by hooking sensitive functions to examine and block inputs, resulting in lower false positives and higher detection rates. It logs detailed stack traces for easier forensic analysis and is insusceptible to malformed protocols. OpenRASP supports various web application servers for Linux platforms.
Pint is a PIN tool that exposes the PIN API to lua scripts, allowing dynamic instrumentation of binaries.
Open-Source framework for detecting and preventing dependency confusion leakage with a holistic approach and wide technology support.
Falco is a cloud native runtime security tool for Linux operating systems that detects and alerts on abnormal behavior and potential security threats in real-time.
DVTA is a Vulnerable Thick Client Application with various security vulnerabilities.
APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.
Statistical renaming, Type inference, and Deobfuscation tool for JavaScript code.