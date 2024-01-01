OpenRASP 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

OpenRASP directly integrates its protection engine into the application server by instrumentation, monitoring various events including database queries, file operations, and network requests. It takes a context-aware approach by hooking sensitive functions to examine and block inputs, resulting in lower false positives and higher detection rates. It logs detailed stack traces for easier forensic analysis and is insusceptible to malformed protocols. OpenRASP supports various web application servers for Linux platforms.