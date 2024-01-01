NEW

censys-enumeration 0 ( 0 ) A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys. Digital Forensics Free censysssltlssubdomainsreconnaissanceenumeration

SMTP Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) SMTP honeypot tool with configurable response messages, email storage, and automatic information extraction. Honeypots Free smtphoneypotemail-securitytls

testssl.sh 0 ( 0 ) testssl.sh is a free command line tool for checking server's TLS/SSL configurations with clear and machine-readable output. Vulnerability Management Free ssltlsprotocolsecurity-testingnetwork-security

Cert Spotter 0 ( 0 ) Certificate Transparency Monitor that alerts you when an SSL/TLS certificate is issued for your domains. Miscellaneous Free certificatessltls

CRT sh 0 ( 0 ) Crt.sh is a website that allows users to search for SSL/TLS certificates of a targeted domain, providing transparency into certificate logs. Vulnerability Management Free ssltlscertificatecryptographysecurity-audit

Phishing Catcher 0 ( 0 ) Catch possible phishing domains in near real time by looking for suspicious TLS certificate issuances reported to the Certificate Transparency Log (CTL) via the CertStream API. Specialized Security Free phishingtlsphishing-detection

JA3 0 ( 0 ) A method for profiling SSL/TLS Clients with easy-to-produce client fingerprints. Network Security Free ssltlsthreat-intelligenceja3

MITMEngine 0 ( 0 ) Accurate detection of HTTPS interception and robust TLS fingerprinting tool. Network Security Free tlsmitm

JARM 0 ( 0 ) JARM is a TLS server fingerprinting tool used for identifying server configurations and malicious infrastructure. Network Security Free tlssecurity-testingmalware-detection

left-pad.io 0 ( 0 ) A microservice for string padding to prevent global issues like the left-pad incident. Miscellaneous Free appsecsecuritytlshttp

SSLyze 0 ( 0 ) SSLyze is a fast and powerful SSL/TLS scanning tool and Python library with a focus on speed, reliability, and ease of integration. Vulnerability Management Free ssltlssecurity-testing

mitmproxy 0 ( 0 ) mitmproxy is an interactive, SSL/TLS-capable intercepting proxy with a console interface for HTTP/1, HTTP/2, and WebSockets. Network Security Free proxyssltlshttphttps