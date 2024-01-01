tls

19 tools and resources

NEW

censys-enumeration Logo

censys-enumeration

0 (0)

A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys.

Digital Forensics
Free
censysssltlssubdomainsreconnaissanceenumeration
Certificate Expiry Monitor Logo

Certificate Expiry Monitor

0 (0)

Utility that exposes TLS certificate expiry as Prometheus metrics.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecdockertls
MITM SOCKS Proxy for Java Logo

MITM SOCKS Proxy for Java

0 (0)

Intercepts and examines mobile app connections by stripping SSL/TLS layer.

Network Security
Free
proxyssltlsmobile-security
Certbot Logo

Certbot

0 (0)

Certbot is a free tool for automatically enabling HTTPS on websites using Let's Encrypt certificates.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
ssltlshttpssecurity
SMTP Honeypot Logo

SMTP Honeypot

0 (0)

SMTP honeypot tool with configurable response messages, email storage, and automatic information extraction.

Honeypots
Free
smtphoneypotemail-securitytls
testssl.sh Logo

testssl.sh

0 (0)

testssl.sh is a free command line tool for checking server's TLS/SSL configurations with clear and machine-readable output.

Vulnerability Management
Free
ssltlsprotocolsecurity-testingnetwork-security
TLS Fingerprinting Logo

TLS Fingerprinting

0 (0)

A technique to associate applications with TLS parameters for identifying malware and vulnerable applications.

Network Security
Free
tlsfingerprintingmalware-detectionvulnerability-detectionnetwork-security
Cert Spotter Logo

Cert Spotter

0 (0)

Certificate Transparency Monitor that alerts you when an SSL/TLS certificate is issued for your domains.

Miscellaneous
Free
certificatessltls
CRT sh Logo

CRT sh

0 (0)

Crt.sh is a website that allows users to search for SSL/TLS certificates of a targeted domain, providing transparency into certificate logs.

Vulnerability Management
Free
ssltlscertificatecryptographysecurity-audit
AWS Certificate Manager Logo

AWS Certificate Manager

0 (0)

Provision, manage, and renew SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources with AWS Certificate Manager.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsssltls
Phishing Catcher Logo

Phishing Catcher

0 (0)

Catch possible phishing domains in near real time by looking for suspicious TLS certificate issuances reported to the Certificate Transparency Log (CTL) via the CertStream API.

Specialized Security
Free
phishingtlsphishing-detection
JA3 Logo

JA3

0 (0)

A method for profiling SSL/TLS Clients with easy-to-produce client fingerprints.

Network Security
Free
ssltlsthreat-intelligenceja3
MITMEngine Logo

MITMEngine

0 (0)

Accurate detection of HTTPS interception and robust TLS fingerprinting tool.

Network Security
Free
tlsmitm
JARM Logo

JARM

0 (0)

JARM is a TLS server fingerprinting tool used for identifying server configurations and malicious infrastructure.

Network Security
Free
tlssecurity-testingmalware-detection

left-pad.io

0 (0)

A microservice for string padding to prevent global issues like the left-pad incident.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecsecuritytlshttp
SSLyze Logo

SSLyze

0 (0)

SSLyze is a fast and powerful SSL/TLS scanning tool and Python library with a focus on speed, reliability, and ease of integration.

Vulnerability Management
Free
ssltlssecurity-testing
Red October Logo

Red October

0 (0)

Red October is a software-based two-man rule style encryption and decryption server.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
encryptiondecryptiontlscertificatefile-analysis
mitmproxy Logo

mitmproxy

0 (0)

mitmproxy is an interactive, SSL/TLS-capable intercepting proxy with a console interface for HTTP/1, HTTP/2, and WebSockets.

Network Security
Free
proxyssltlshttphttps
CryptoLyzer Logo

CryptoLyzer

0 (0)

A comprehensive server cryptographic protocol analyzer with API and CLI interface.

Miscellaneous
Free
cryptographytlssslsshhttp-headersja3cli