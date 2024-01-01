19 tools and resources
A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys.
Utility that exposes TLS certificate expiry as Prometheus metrics.
Intercepts and examines mobile app connections by stripping SSL/TLS layer.
Certbot is a free tool for automatically enabling HTTPS on websites using Let's Encrypt certificates.
SMTP honeypot tool with configurable response messages, email storage, and automatic information extraction.
testssl.sh is a free command line tool for checking server's TLS/SSL configurations with clear and machine-readable output.
A technique to associate applications with TLS parameters for identifying malware and vulnerable applications.
Certificate Transparency Monitor that alerts you when an SSL/TLS certificate is issued for your domains.
Crt.sh is a website that allows users to search for SSL/TLS certificates of a targeted domain, providing transparency into certificate logs.
Provision, manage, and renew SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources with AWS Certificate Manager.
Catch possible phishing domains in near real time by looking for suspicious TLS certificate issuances reported to the Certificate Transparency Log (CTL) via the CertStream API.
A method for profiling SSL/TLS Clients with easy-to-produce client fingerprints.
Accurate detection of HTTPS interception and robust TLS fingerprinting tool.
JARM is a TLS server fingerprinting tool used for identifying server configurations and malicious infrastructure.
A microservice for string padding to prevent global issues like the left-pad incident.
SSLyze is a fast and powerful SSL/TLS scanning tool and Python library with a focus on speed, reliability, and ease of integration.
Red October is a software-based two-man rule style encryption and decryption server.
mitmproxy is an interactive, SSL/TLS-capable intercepting proxy with a console interface for HTTP/1, HTTP/2, and WebSockets.
A comprehensive server cryptographic protocol analyzer with API and CLI interface.