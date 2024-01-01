AppUse 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

AppUse is a VM (Virtual Machine) developed by AppSec Labs. It is a unique platform for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications and includes exclusive custom-made tools and scripts created by AppSec Labs. As pentesters, we all know that there are a lot of commands, scripts, and tools that we use during Android and iOS penetration testing, it can be tedious to navigate from the OS to the Android shell, pull and push files, and perform our tests via CLI beside of getting easy output of static and dynamic analysis of iOS apps. This is exactly why we built the AppUse dashboard! It will allow you work faster, be more effective, get higher quality results and save precious time!