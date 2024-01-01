AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

AMDH is an Android tool written in Python3 that aims to harden mobile devices by automating the scanning of installed applications, detecting known malware, protecting privacy, checking and hardening system settings based on CIS benchmarks, analyzing installed applications for dangerous permissions, generating reports, managing applications, performing static analysis for malware detection, and more.