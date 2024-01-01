AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening Logo

AMDH is an Android tool written in Python3 that aims to harden mobile devices by automating the scanning of installed applications, detecting known malware, protecting privacy, checking and hardening system settings based on CIS benchmarks, analyzing installed applications for dangerous permissions, generating reports, managing applications, performing static analysis for malware detection, and more.

