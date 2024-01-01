AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening

Innovative tool for mobile security researchers to analyze targets with static and dynamic analysis capabilities and sharing functionalities.
AMDH is an Android tool written in Python3 that aims to harden mobile devices by automating the scanning of installed applications, detecting known malware, protecting privacy, checking and hardening system settings based on CIS benchmarks, analyzing installed applications for dangerous permissions, generating reports, managing applications, performing static analysis for malware detection, and more.
An open-source phishing toolkit for businesses and penetration testers.
An open source framework for security assessments of iOS apps, now decommissioned in favor of Objection.
A novel genetic algorithm for automating censorship evasion strategies.
PHP Script demonstrating a smart honey pot for email form protection.
A Low-cost ICS Security Testbed for Education and Research