Tool for enumerating proxy configurations and generating CobaltStrike-compatible shellcode.
The Absurdly Underestimated Dangers of CSV Injection is a blog post by George Mauer that highlights the devastating vulnerability of CSV injection, which can be present in almost every application that allows user input and bulk export to CSV files.
Tool for enumerating proxy configurations and generating CobaltStrike-compatible shellcode.
A tool that simplifies the installation of tools and configuration for Kali Linux
TikiTorch offers advanced process injection capabilities to execute code stealthily in another process's space.
A practical guide on NTLM relaying for Active Directory attacks.
A subdomain enumeration tool for penetration testers and security researchers.
A payload creation framework designed to bypass Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) systems.