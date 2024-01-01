security-conference

Summercon

One of the oldest hacker conventions in America, offering a unique and personal experience.

OWASP AppSec Europe '16

The OWASP AppSec Europe '16 Conference is a leading gathering in web application security, featuring keynote speakers and in-depth trainings in application security topics.

SecurityTube Videos

Wide range of cybersecurity videos covering various topics and conferences.

Positive Hack Days Fest

International cybersecurity festival for all, who wants to dive into the world of cyber security and have a great time.

SecTor

SecTor has built a reputation of bringing together experts from around the world to share their latest research and techniques involving underground threats and corporate defences.

hack.lu 2023

An open convention/conference discussing computer security, privacy, and information technology

