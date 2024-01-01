NEW

Summercon 0 ( 0 ) One of the oldest hacker conventions in America, offering a unique and personal experience. Training and Resources Free conferencesecurity-conference

Positive Hack Days Fest 0 ( 0 ) International cybersecurity festival for all, who wants to dive into the world of cyber security and have a great time. Miscellaneous Free cybersecuritysecurity-conference

SecTor 0 ( 0 ) SecTor has built a reputation of bringing together experts from around the world to share their latest research and techniques involving underground threats and corporate defences. Miscellaneous Free conferencecybersecurityinfosecsecurity-conference