A demonstration of a method to delete a locked executable or currently running file from disk.
DocBleach is an advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction software that aims to remove misbehaving dynamic content from Office files to enhance computer safety. It can be used to sanitize documents received from external sources to prevent potential infections.
Microsoft Azure's dedicated HSM for secure key management and cryptographic operations.
A library for generating random numbers and strings of various strengths, useful in security contexts.
A tool for recovering files by scanning block devices and extracting them based on 'magic bytes' in file contents.
A versatile steganography tool with various installation options and detailed usage instructions.
StegCloak is a JavaScript steganography module for hiding secrets inside text using invisible characters.