InternalBlue

Bluetooth experimentation framework for Broadcom chips firmware interaction and update.

Network Security
blue-teambluetoothfirmware-analysisreverse-engineeringresearch
Binwalk

Binwalk is a tool for analyzing, reverse engineering, and extracting firmware images with security and Python 2.7 deprecation notices.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfirmware-analysisfile-analysisreverse-engineeringdirectory-traversal
AMT Honeypot

A honeypot for Intel's AMT Firmware Vulnerability CVE-2017-5689

Honeypots
appsecbinary-securityfirmware-analysisiot-security
cwe_checker

cwe_checker is a suite of checks to detect common bug classes in ELF binaries using Ghidra for firmware analysis.

Application Security
binary-securitybinary-analysiselffirmware-analysis
Hardwear.io Conference 2018

Recorded talks from the Hardwear.io Conference 2018 covering various hardware security topics.

Miscellaneous
iot-securityreverse-engineeringfirmware-analysis
CHIPSEC

CHIPSEC is a framework for analyzing the security of PC platforms and components, with tools for low-level interfaces and forensic capabilities.

Specialized Security
binary-securityfirmware-analysissecurity-testing