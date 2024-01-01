6 tools and resources
Bluetooth experimentation framework for Broadcom chips firmware interaction and update.
Binwalk is a tool for analyzing, reverse engineering, and extracting firmware images with security and Python 2.7 deprecation notices.
A honeypot for Intel's AMT Firmware Vulnerability CVE-2017-5689
cwe_checker is a suite of checks to detect common bug classes in ELF binaries using Ghidra for firmware analysis.
Recorded talks from the Hardwear.io Conference 2018 covering various hardware security topics.
CHIPSEC is a framework for analyzing the security of PC platforms and components, with tools for low-level interfaces and forensic capabilities.