Tplmap 0 ( 0 ) Tplmap is a tool for detecting and exploiting server-side template injection vulnerabilities. Malware Analysis Free appsecappsec-toolcode-injectionexploitvulnerability-exploitation

task_vaccine 0 ( 0 ) Code injection library for OS X with cross-architecture support. Endpoint Security Free osxcode-injection

Dendrobate 0 ( 0 ) A managed code hooking template for .NET assemblies, enabling API hooking, code injection, and runtime manipulation. Offensive Security Free dotnetcode-injectionsecurity-research

TikiTorch 0 ( 0 ) TikiTorch offers advanced process injection capabilities to execute code stealthily in another process's space. Offensive Security Free process-injectionbinary-securitycode-injection

VolatilityBot 0 ( 0 ) VolatilityBot automates binary extraction and memory analysis, including detecting code injections and strings. Malware Analysis Free binary-securitymemory-analysisautomationcode-injectionyara