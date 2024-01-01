code-injection

Node.js Goof

Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application that includes a series of vulnerabilities and exploits

Application Security
appsecnodejsvulnerable-appdockeropen-redirectcode-injectionxsslocal-file-inclusiondirectory-traversalcommand-execution
Tplmap

Tplmap is a tool for detecting and exploiting server-side template injection vulnerabilities.

Malware Analysis
appsecappsec-toolcode-injectionexploitvulnerability-exploitation
MCIR

A framework for building code injection vulnerability testbeds

Vulnerability Management
appsecappsec-testingcode-injectionvulnerability-testingsecurity-testing
Userland API Monitoring and Code Injection Detection

Explores malware interaction with Windows API and methods for detection and prevention.

Malware Analysis
malwarewindowscode-injectiondll-injection
Windows 7 UAC Whitelist Code-Injection Issue

Tool to identify and understand code-injection vulnerabilities in Windows 7 UAC whitelist system.

Vulnerability Management
windowswhitelistcode-injectionapi-security
task_vaccine

Code injection library for OS X with cross-architecture support.

Endpoint Security
osxcode-injection
Dendrobate

A managed code hooking template for .NET assemblies, enabling API hooking, code injection, and runtime manipulation.

Offensive Security
dotnetcode-injectionsecurity-research
TikiTorch

TikiTorch offers advanced process injection capabilities to execute code stealthily in another process's space.

Offensive Security
process-injectionbinary-securitycode-injection
VolatilityBot

VolatilityBot automates binary extraction and memory analysis, including detecting code injections and strings.

Malware Analysis
binary-securitymemory-analysisautomationcode-injectionyara
mach_inject

Enables code injection into Mac OS X processes with detailed version history and contributing guidelines.

Endpoint Security
binary-securitycode-injectionmac-os-xassemblydebugging