10 tools and resources
Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application that includes a series of vulnerabilities and exploits
Tplmap is a tool for detecting and exploiting server-side template injection vulnerabilities.
A framework for building code injection vulnerability testbeds
Explores malware interaction with Windows API and methods for detection and prevention.
Tool to identify and understand code-injection vulnerabilities in Windows 7 UAC whitelist system.
Code injection library for OS X with cross-architecture support.
A managed code hooking template for .NET assemblies, enabling API hooking, code injection, and runtime manipulation.
TikiTorch offers advanced process injection capabilities to execute code stealthily in another process's space.
VolatilityBot automates binary extraction and memory analysis, including detecting code injections and strings.
Enables code injection into Mac OS X processes with detailed version history and contributing guidelines.