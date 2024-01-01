Grendel-Scan

A tool that simplifies the installation of tools and configuration for Kali Linux
A tool for automated security scanning of web applications. Many features are also present for manual penetration testing. Automated security scanning of web applications Manual penetration testing features
A Python utility to takeover domains vulnerable to AWS NS Takeover
AEM (Adobe Experience Manager) Hacker is a tool designed to help security researchers and penetration testers identify and exploit vulnerabilities in AEM-based systems.
A Burp Suite extension for sending large numbers of HTTP requests and analyzing the results.
Local pentest lab using docker compose to spin up victim and attacker services.
A distributed systems and infrastructure simulator for attacking and debugging Kubernetes.