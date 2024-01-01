A developer added malicious code to a popular open-source package, wiping files on computers in Russia and Belarus as a protest.
Server-Side Template Injection and Code Injection Detection and Exploitation Tool
A developer added malicious code to a popular open-source package, wiping files on computers in Russia and Belarus as a protest.
A collection of Yara rules for detecting malware evasion techniques
Scans running processes for potentially malicious implants and dumps them.
Dynamic binary analysis library with various analysis and emulation capabilities.
A tutorial on setting up a virtual ARM environment, reversing ARM binaries, and writing basic exploits for ARM using the trafman challenge of rwthCTF as an example.
Repository of scripts, signatures, and IOCs related to various malware analysis topics.