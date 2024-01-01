NEW

Donut 0 ( 0 ) Generates shellcode that loads Windows payloads from memory and runs them with parameters. Offensive Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisshellcode

Ivy 0 ( 0 ) Ivy is a payload creation framework for executing arbitrary VBA source code directly in memory, utilizing programmatical access to load, decrypt, and execute shellcode. Offensive Security Free payload-creationshellcodepenetration-testingred-team

Phrack Magazine 0 ( 0 ) Phrack Magazine is a digital magazine that focuses on computer security and hacking, featuring articles, interviews, and tutorials on various topics related to computer security. Offensive Security Free appsecarmassemblyexploithackingshellcode

Charlotte 0 ( 0 ) Charlotte is an undetected C++ shellcode launcher for executing shellcode with stealth. Offensive Security Free shellcodebinary-securityfile-analysisc++

AggressiveProxy 0 ( 0 ) Tool for enumerating proxy configurations and generating CobaltStrike-compatible shellcode. Offensive Security Free proxypenetration-testingred-teamshellcode

SharpShooter 0 ( 0 ) A payload creation framework for the retrieval and execution of arbitrary CSharp source code. Malware Analysis Free appseccsharpdotnetpayloadpayload-creationshellcode

Shellcode2PE 0 ( 0 ) A Python script that converts shellcode into a PE32 or PE32+ file. Malware Analysis Free shellcodebinary-conversionfile-patching

Pylibemu 0 ( 0 ) Python wrapper for the Libemu library for analyzing shellcode. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityshellcodemalware-analysispython

Dionaea 0 ( 0 ) Honeypot tool with bug-catching capabilities and support for multiple protocols. Honeypots Free honeypotpythonshellcodeftphttpsmb