14 tools and resources
An article in Phrack Magazine discussing the creation of shellcode for StrongARM/Linux architecture.
Generates shellcode that loads Windows payloads from memory and runs them with parameters.
Ivy is a payload creation framework for executing arbitrary VBA source code directly in memory, utilizing programmatical access to load, decrypt, and execute shellcode.
Phrack Magazine is a digital magazine that focuses on computer security and hacking, featuring articles, interviews, and tutorials on various topics related to computer security.
A Linux process injection tool that injects shellcode into a running process
Charlotte is an undetected C++ shellcode launcher for executing shellcode with stealth.
Tool for enumerating proxy configurations and generating CobaltStrike-compatible shellcode.
A payload creation framework for the retrieval and execution of arbitrary CSharp source code.
A Python script that converts shellcode into a PE32 or PE32+ file.
Python wrapper for the Libemu library for analyzing shellcode.
A comprehensive collection of resources for learning ARM assembly language and shellcode development.
A Python tool for in-depth PDF analysis and modification.
Honeypot tool with bug-catching capabilities and support for multiple protocols.
An open-source shellcode and PE packer for creating and managing portable executable files.