Developing StrongARM/Linux shellcode

An article in Phrack Magazine discussing the creation of shellcode for StrongARM/Linux architecture.

Training and Resources
shellcodelinuxassemblybinary-security
Donut

Generates shellcode that loads Windows payloads from memory and runs them with parameters.

Offensive Security
binary-securityfile-analysisshellcode
Ivy

Ivy is a payload creation framework for executing arbitrary VBA source code directly in memory, utilizing programmatical access to load, decrypt, and execute shellcode.

Offensive Security
payload-creationshellcodepenetration-testingred-team

Phrack Magazine

Phrack Magazine is a digital magazine that focuses on computer security and hacking, featuring articles, interviews, and tutorials on various topics related to computer security.

Offensive Security
appsecarmassemblyexploithackingshellcode
Papa Shango

A Linux process injection tool that injects shellcode into a running process

Malware Analysis
binary-securityprocess-injectionshellcodelinux-security
Charlotte

Charlotte is an undetected C++ shellcode launcher for executing shellcode with stealth.

Offensive Security
shellcodebinary-securityfile-analysisc++
AggressiveProxy

Tool for enumerating proxy configurations and generating CobaltStrike-compatible shellcode.

Offensive Security
proxypenetration-testingred-teamshellcode
SharpShooter

A payload creation framework for the retrieval and execution of arbitrary CSharp source code.

Malware Analysis
appseccsharpdotnetpayloadpayload-creationshellcode
Shellcode2PE

A Python script that converts shellcode into a PE32 or PE32+ file.

Malware Analysis
shellcodebinary-conversionfile-patching
Pylibemu

Python wrapper for the Libemu library for analyzing shellcode.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityshellcodemalware-analysispython
ARM Assembly and Shellcode

A comprehensive collection of resources for learning ARM assembly language and shellcode development.

Miscellaneous
armassemblyshellcodeexploitationdebugging
peepdf

A Python tool for in-depth PDF analysis and modification.

Digital Forensics
pdfsecurityanalysisfile-analysismetadatajavascriptshellcode
Dionaea

Honeypot tool with bug-catching capabilities and support for multiple protocols.

Honeypots
honeypotpythonshellcodeftphttpsmb
PEzor

An open-source shellcode and PE packer for creating and managing portable executable files.

Offensive Security
pe-fileshellcode