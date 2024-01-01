ALTERNATIVES

InsecureShop 0 ( 0 ) Android application for learning about vulnerabilities in modern Android apps and testing pentesting skills. Specialized Security Free appsecmobile-securitypentestingapp-security

LICSTER 0 ( 0 ) A Low-cost ICS Security Testbed for Education and Research Specialized Security Free cybersecurityattack-surfaceresearchindustrial-control-systemsics

BusKill App 0 ( 0 ) BusKill is a laptop kill cord that can trigger your computer to lock or shutdown when it's physically separated from you. Specialized Security Free

DroidBox 0 ( 0 ) DroidBox is a tool for dynamic analysis of Android applications, providing insights into package behavior and security. Specialized Security Free appsecapp-securitydynamic-analysisandroid-security

PAPIMonitor 0 ( 0 ) Python tool for monitoring user-select APIs in Android apps using Frida. Specialized Security Free fridamobile-securitypythonapp-security