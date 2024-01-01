Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA) is an iOS application that is damn vulnerable. Its main goal is to provide a platform to mobile security enthusiasts/professionals or students to test their iOS penetration testing skills in a legal environment. This project is developed and maintained by @prateekg147. The vulnerabilities and solutions covered in this app are tested up to iOS 11. The current version is written in Swift and has various vulnerabilities.