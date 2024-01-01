Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA) Logo

Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA)

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA) is an iOS application that is damn vulnerable. Its main goal is to provide a platform to mobile security enthusiasts/professionals or students to test their iOS penetration testing skills in a legal environment. This project is developed and maintained by @prateekg147. The vulnerabilities and solutions covered in this app are tested up to iOS 11. The current version is written in Swift and has various vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appseciospenetration-testingvulnerabilitymobile-security

ALTERNATIVES