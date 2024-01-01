A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA) is an iOS application that is damn vulnerable. Its main goal is to provide a platform to mobile security enthusiasts/professionals or students to test their iOS penetration testing skills in a legal environment. This project is developed and maintained by @prateekg147. The vulnerabilities and solutions covered in this app are tested up to iOS 11. The current version is written in Swift and has various vulnerabilities.
Advanced email reconnaissance tool leveraging public data.
An Open Source supply chain security and auditing tool that tracks projects and dependencies, monitoring for vulnerabilities and issues.
A virtual host scanner with the ability to detect catch-all scenarios, aliases, and dynamic default pages, presented at SecTalks BNE in September 2017.
A free and open-source tool for identifying vulnerabilities in Joomla-based websites.
A fuzzer for detecting open redirect vulnerabilities