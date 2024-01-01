ParamPamPam 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

ParamPamPam is a tool for detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in web applications. It uses a combination of techniques such as fuzzing, SQL injection, and cross-site scripting to identify vulnerabilities. ParamPamPam is designed to be easy to use and requires minimal configuration. It is available on GitHub and is open-source.