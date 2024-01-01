A Python-based tool for subdomain enumeration and analysis
A Python based web application scanner to gather OSINT and fuzz for OWASP vulnerabilities on a target website. It's a tool designed to automate the process of gathering information about a target website, including identifying potential vulnerabilities and testing for common Application Security issues. BlackWidow is a powerful tool for security professionals and penetration testers who need to quickly identify potential vulnerabilities in a target website.
A Python-based tool for subdomain enumeration and analysis
Linux packet crafting tool for testing IDS/IPS and creating attack signatures.
A fast and multi-purpose HTTP toolkit for sending HTTP requests and parsing responses
A simple honeypot that opens a listening socket and waits for connection attempts, with configurable reply and event handling
Authenticated SSRF in Grafana
A package for capturing and analyzing network flow data and intraflow data.