A Python based web application scanner to gather OSINT and fuzz for OWASP vulnerabilities on a target website. It's a tool designed to automate the process of gathering information about a target website, including identifying potential vulnerabilities and testing for common Application Security issues. BlackWidow is a powerful tool for security professionals and penetration testers who need to quickly identify potential vulnerabilities in a target website.