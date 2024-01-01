A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications
Nosey Parker is a command-line program that finds secrets and sensitive information in textual data and Git history. It can be used to scan for sensitive information such as API keys, passwords, and other confidential data. Nosey Parker is a powerful tool for identifying and removing sensitive information from your code and Git history.
A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications
A tool that executes programs in memory from various sources
Java decompiler for modern Java features up to Java 14.
Copy executables with execute, but no read permission on Unix systems.
A tool designed to handle archive file data and augment Yara's capabilities.
Automates the process of preparing Android APK files for HTTPS inspection