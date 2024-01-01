frida

Fridump Logo

Fridump

0 (0)

Fridump is an open source memory dumping tool using the Frida framework for dumping memory addresses from various platforms.

Digital Forensics
Free
memory-dumpingfridapenetration-testingmemory-analysisbinary-security
AppMon Logo

AppMon

0 (0)

Automated framework for monitoring and tampering system API calls of native macOS, iOS, and Android apps.

Application Security
Free
appsecfridamobile-securityios
AndroL4b Logo

AndroL4b

0 (0)

Android security virtual machine with updated tools and frameworks for reverse engineering and malware analysis.

Specialized Security
Free
reverse-engineeringmalware-analysisubuntufridaapktool
objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration Logo

objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration

0 (0)

Runtime mobile exploration toolkit powered by Frida for assessing mobile app security without jailbreak.

Specialized Security
Free
mobile-securityfridaandroid-security
diff-gui Logo

diff-gui

0 (0)

A web-based tool for instrumenting and analyzing Android applications using Flask, Jinja, and Redis.

Application Security
Free
appsecapparmorappsec-toolfridamobile-security
House Logo

House

0 (0)

House: A runtime mobile application analysis toolkit with a Web GUI, powered by Frida, written in Python.

Specialized Security
Free
fridapythonmobile-security
Dwarf Debugger Logo

Dwarf Debugger

0 (0)

A debugger tool for reverse engineers, crackers, and security analysts, with a user-friendly debugging UI and custom agent support.

Malware Analysis
Free
fridareverse-engineeringdebuggingios
Noia Logo

Noia

0 (0)

Web-based tool for browsing mobile applications sandbox and previewing SQLite databases.

Specialized Security
Free
mobile-securityfridanodejsnpmbinary-analysisfile-analysis
Androguard Logo

Androguard

0 (0)

A full python tool for analyzing Android files with various functionalities.

Application Security
Free
dexapkbinary-analysisfile-analysisfrida
Frida Logo

Frida

0 (0)

Dynamic instrumentation toolkit for developers, reverse-engineers, and security researchers.

Application Security
Free
fridareverse-engineeringsecurity-researchcli-toolbinary-analysis
Android Malware Sandbox Logo

Android Malware Sandbox

0 (0)

A sandbox for quickly sandboxing known or unknown families of Android Malware

Malware Analysis
Free
malwaresandboxfrida
Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) Logo

Runtime Mobile Security (RMS)

0 (0)

Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is a powerful web interface powered by FRIDA for manipulating Android and iOS Apps at Runtime.

Specialized Security
Free
fridamobile-securityapp-security
PAPIMonitor Logo

PAPIMonitor

0 (0)

Python tool for monitoring user-select APIs in Android apps using Frida.

Specialized Security
Free
fridapythonmobile-securityapp-security
Android greybox fuzzing with AFL++ Frida mode Logo

Android greybox fuzzing with AFL++ Frida mode

0 (0)

A repository containing material for Android greybox fuzzing with AFL++ Frida mode

Offensive Security
Free
fuzzingfrida