Fridump 0 ( 0 ) Fridump is an open source memory dumping tool using the Frida framework for dumping memory addresses from various platforms. Digital Forensics Free memory-dumpingfridapenetration-testingmemory-analysisbinary-security

AppMon 0 ( 0 ) Automated framework for monitoring and tampering system API calls of native macOS, iOS, and Android apps. Application Security Free appsecfridamobile-securityios

AndroL4b 0 ( 0 ) Android security virtual machine with updated tools and frameworks for reverse engineering and malware analysis. Specialized Security Free reverse-engineeringmalware-analysisubuntufridaapktool

diff-gui 0 ( 0 ) A web-based tool for instrumenting and analyzing Android applications using Flask, Jinja, and Redis. Application Security Free appsecapparmorappsec-toolfridamobile-security

House 0 ( 0 ) House: A runtime mobile application analysis toolkit with a Web GUI, powered by Frida, written in Python. Specialized Security Free fridapythonmobile-security

Dwarf Debugger 0 ( 0 ) A debugger tool for reverse engineers, crackers, and security analysts, with a user-friendly debugging UI and custom agent support. Malware Analysis Free fridareverse-engineeringdebuggingios

Androguard 0 ( 0 ) A full python tool for analyzing Android files with various functionalities. Application Security Free dexapkbinary-analysisfile-analysisfrida