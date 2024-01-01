Hacksplaining 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Hacksplaining is a comprehensive security training platform for web developers, offering hands-on experience with real, vulnerable applications and concrete advice for securing code. The platform covers every major security vulnerability, including the OWASP Top 10, and helps developers become security experts. With over 523,000 users and 500+ paying customers, Hacksplaining is a trusted resource for web development teams. The platform provides a unique approach to security training, allowing developers to hack real applications in the browser and then learn how to secure the code. This hands-on approach helps developers gain practical experience and expertise in security. Hacksplaining also offers enterprise licensing and helps organizations meet compliance goals, including PCI compliance.