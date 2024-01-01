A comprehensive incident response and threat hunting tool for Google Cloud Platform, providing logs and forensic data for effective incident response and threat hunting.
Hacksplaining is a comprehensive security training platform for web developers, offering hands-on experience with real, vulnerable applications and concrete advice for securing code. The platform covers every major security vulnerability, including the OWASP Top 10, and helps developers become security experts. With over 523,000 users and 500+ paying customers, Hacksplaining is a trusted resource for web development teams. The platform provides a unique approach to security training, allowing developers to hack real applications in the browser and then learn how to secure the code. This hands-on approach helps developers gain practical experience and expertise in security. Hacksplaining also offers enterprise licensing and helps organizations meet compliance goals, including PCI compliance.
Boston Key Party CTF 2013 - cybersecurity competition with challenges in various domains.
Comprehensive documentation for ThreatConnect's REST API and SDKs.
A collection of write-ups from Capture The Flag hacking competitions
Introductory book about cryptography with instructions for building and translating.
A cybersecurity challenge where you play the role of an incident response consultant investigating an intrusion at Precision Widgets of North Dakota.