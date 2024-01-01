dependency-scanning

Betterscan

Orchestration toolchain for scanning source code and infrastructure IaC against security risks.

appseccompliancecloud-securitydependency-scanninginfrastructure-as-code
snync

Mitigate security concerns of Dependency Confusion supply chain security risks.

appsecapparmorappsecdependency-managementdependency-scanningdevsecopsnpmpackage-managementsecurity-audit
Dependencies

An open-source modern Dependency Walker for Windows developers.

dependency-managementdependency-scanningwindowsdlldebugging
Nexus Repository Manager Dependency/Namespace Confusion Checker

Script to check for artifacts with the same name between repositories to prevent Dependency Confusion Attacks.

dependency-managementdependency-scanningpythonsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection
Confused

A tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities in dependency configurations by checking for lingering free namespaces for private package names.

dependency-managementdependency-scanningpackage-managementsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection