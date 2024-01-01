5 tools and resources
Orchestration toolchain for scanning source code and infrastructure IaC against security risks.
Mitigate security concerns of Dependency Confusion supply chain security risks.
An open-source modern Dependency Walker for Windows developers.
Script to check for artifacts with the same name between repositories to prevent Dependency Confusion Attacks.
A tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities in dependency configurations by checking for lingering free namespaces for private package names.