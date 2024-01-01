Scumblr 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Scumblr is a web application that allows performing periodic syncs of data sources (such as Github repositories and URLs) and performing analysis (such as static analysis, dynamic checks, and metadata collection) on the identified results. Scumblr helps you streamline proactive security through an intelligent automation framework to help you identify, track, and resolve security issues faster. Scumblr ships with a number of tasks to help you streamline security automation including: Sync Tasks Github - Sync results from github Repositories Route53 DNS - Sync FQDNs from Route53 DNS Manual Result Upload - Specify a new line delimited list of results you'd like to sync into Scumblr Security Tasks Github Search - Search Github