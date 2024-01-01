git

12 tools and resources

NEW

GitHunter Logo

GitHunter

0 (0)

A tool for searching a Git repository for interesting content

Malware Analysis
Free
gitrepositorysearch
Nosey Parker Logo

Nosey Parker

0 (0)

A command-line program for finding secrets and sensitive information in textual data and Git history.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisgitsecurity-audit
Git-Vuln-Finder Logo

Git-Vuln-Finder

0 (0)

A tool that uses NLP and ML to identify potential software vulnerabilities from git commit messages

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-detectionmachine-learningnatural-language-processingopen-sourcegitsoftware-security
git-dumper Logo

git-dumper

0 (0)

A tool to dump a Git repository from a website

Miscellaneous
Free
gitrepositoryweb-scrapingpenetration-testingsecurity-research
GitTools Logo

GitTools

0 (0)

A collection of tools for extracting and analyzing information from .git repositories

Digital Forensics
Free
gitweb-app-securityfile-analysisbinary-securityfile-patching
SIREN Setup Instructions Logo

SIREN Setup Instructions

0 (0)

Instructions for setting up SIREN, including downloading Linux dependencies, cloning the repository, setting up virtual environment, installing pip requirements, running SIREN, setting up Snort on Pi, and MySQL setup.

Training and Resources
Free
linuxubuntupythongitpipmysqlsnortiptables
git-secrets Logo

git-secrets

0 (0)

Prevents you from committing passwords and other sensitive information to a git repository.

Application Security
Free
gitsecurity
Gitjacker Logo

Gitjacker

0 (0)

A tool to leak git repositories from misconfigured websites

Honeypots
Free
gitrepositorysecurity
dvcs-ripper Logo

dvcs-ripper

0 (0)

Rip web accessible (distributed) version control systems: SVN, GIT, Mercurial/hg, bzr, ...

Offensive Security
Free
git
git-all-secrets Logo

git-all-secrets

0 (0)

A tool to capture all the git secrets by leveraging multiple open source git searching tools.

Vulnerability Management
Free
gitsecurity-auditcompliance
BlackBox Logo

BlackBox

0 (0)

Safely store secrets in version control repositories with GPG encryption support.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
gpgencryptionsecret-managementgit
Grep App Logo

Grep App

0 (0)

Search engine for open-source Git repositories with advanced features like case sensitivity and regular expressions.

Application Security
Free
gitsearch-engineopen-sourcecybersecurity