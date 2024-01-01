NEW

GitHunter 0 ( 0 ) A tool for searching a Git repository for interesting content Malware Analysis Free gitrepositorysearch

Git-Vuln-Finder 0 ( 0 ) A tool that uses NLP and ML to identify potential software vulnerabilities from git commit messages Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-detectionmachine-learningnatural-language-processingopen-sourcegitsoftware-security

git-dumper 0 ( 0 ) A tool to dump a Git repository from a website Miscellaneous Free gitrepositoryweb-scrapingpenetration-testingsecurity-research

GitTools 0 ( 0 ) A collection of tools for extracting and analyzing information from .git repositories Digital Forensics Free gitweb-app-securityfile-analysisbinary-securityfile-patching

git-secrets 0 ( 0 ) Prevents you from committing passwords and other sensitive information to a git repository. Application Security Free gitsecurity

Gitjacker 0 ( 0 ) A tool to leak git repositories from misconfigured websites Honeypots Free gitrepositorysecurity

dvcs-ripper 0 ( 0 ) Rip web accessible (distributed) version control systems: SVN, GIT, Mercurial/hg, bzr, ... Offensive Security Free git

git-all-secrets 0 ( 0 ) A tool to capture all the git secrets by leveraging multiple open source git searching tools. Vulnerability Management Free gitsecurity-auditcompliance