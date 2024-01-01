Falco is a cloud native runtime security tool for Linux operating systems that detects and alerts on abnormal behavior and potential security threats in real-time.
When you manage private open source packages, for reasons such as keeping intellectual property private, then these packages will be hosted and served via private registries, or require authorization. By definition, these packages won't exist on public registries. However, when a package name is used without a reserved namespace (also known as a scope in npm, for example), they are often free to be registered by any other user on the Internet and create a potential Dependency Confusion attack vector. The attack manifests due to a mix of user misconfiguration, and bad design of package managers, which will cause the download of the package from the public registry, instead of the private registry. This tool detects two types of potential Dependency Confusion compromises: - Vulnerable - Suspicious Vulnerable: A case of actual vulnerable package is when a package name is detected to be used in a project, but the same package name is not registered on the public registry.
A collection of mobile security resources with tools, white papers, ebooks, and webinars.
Dynamic application security testing tool for identifying and fixing web application vulnerabilities.
A comprehensive web application security testing solution that offers built-in vulnerability assessment and management, as well as integration options with popular software development tools.
Prevents you from committing passwords and other sensitive information to a git repository.
Real-time, eBPF-based Security Observability and Runtime Enforcement component