12 tools and resources
A conference featuring talks and workshops on various Python-related topics.
Collection of cybersecurity conference videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor)
One of the oldest hacker conventions in America, offering a unique and personal experience.
Online cybersecurity conference with speakers' talks and interactive Q&A sessions.
Collection of slides, materials, demos, crackmes, and writeups from r2con-2017 conference.
The OWASP AppSec Europe '16 Conference is a leading gathering in web application security, featuring keynote speakers and in-depth trainings in application security topics.
Tool for dataviz and statistical analysis of threat intelligence feeds, presented in cybersecurity conferences for measuring IQ of threat intelligence feeds.
SecTor has built a reputation of bringing together experts from around the world to share their latest research and techniques involving underground threats and corporate defences.
Cybersecurity conference with talks on privacy, security monitoring, ransomware, and more.
A repository of cybersecurity conference presentation slides from Black Hat, Offensivecon, and REcon.
Collection of recent infosec/hacking videos from conferences.
An open convention/conference discussing computer security, privacy, and information technology