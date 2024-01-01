conference

12 tools and resources

NEW

PyCon.DE 2018

A conference featuring talks and workshops on various Python-related topics.

pythonconferencemachine-learningiot
Infosec/hacking videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor)

Collection of cybersecurity conference videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor)

cybersecurityhackingconferencemalwareddos
Summercon

One of the oldest hacker conventions in America, offering a unique and personal experience.

conferencesecurity-conference
RuCTFE 2020 Conference

Online cybersecurity conference with speakers' talks and interactive Q&A sessions.

conferencecybersecuritycommunitynetworking
r2con-2017

Collection of slides, materials, demos, crackmes, and writeups from r2con-2017 conference.

reverse-engineeringconference

OWASP AppSec Europe '16

The OWASP AppSec Europe '16 Conference is a leading gathering in web application security, featuring keynote speakers and in-depth trainings in application security topics.

appsecconferenceowaspsecurity-conferenceweb-application-security
tiq-test

Tool for dataviz and statistical analysis of threat intelligence feeds, presented in cybersecurity conferences for measuring IQ of threat intelligence feeds.

threat-intelligencecybersecurityconference

SecTor

SecTor has built a reputation of bringing together experts from around the world to share their latest research and techniques involving underground threats and corporate defences.

conferencecybersecurityinfosecsecurity-conference
Hack.lu 2019 Conference

Cybersecurity conference with talks on privacy, security monitoring, ransomware, and more.

conferencecybersecurityprivacyransomware
Blackhat Conference Presentation Slides

A repository of cybersecurity conference presentation slides from Black Hat, Offensivecon, and REcon.

conferencecybersecurityreconlearning
Infosec/hacking videos by Cooper (@Ministraitor)

Collection of recent infosec/hacking videos from conferences.

conference
hack.lu 2023

An open convention/conference discussing computer security, privacy, and information technology

conferencesecurity-conference