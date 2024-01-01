NEW

PyCon.DE 2018 0 ( 0 ) A conference featuring talks and workshops on various Python-related topics. Miscellaneous Free pythonconferencemachine-learningiot

Summercon 0 ( 0 ) One of the oldest hacker conventions in America, offering a unique and personal experience. Training and Resources Free conferencesecurity-conference

r2con-2017 0 ( 0 ) Collection of slides, materials, demos, crackmes, and writeups from r2con-2017 conference. Malware Analysis Free reverse-engineeringconference

tiq-test 0 ( 0 ) Tool for dataviz and statistical analysis of threat intelligence feeds, presented in cybersecurity conferences for measuring IQ of threat intelligence feeds. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencecybersecurityconference

SecTor 0 ( 0 ) SecTor has built a reputation of bringing together experts from around the world to share their latest research and techniques involving underground threats and corporate defences. Miscellaneous Free conferencecybersecurityinfosecsecurity-conference