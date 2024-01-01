OWASP Hackademic Challenges

Hack with JavaScript XSS'OR tool for encoding/decoding and various XSS related functionalities.
The Hackademic Challenges implement realistic scenarios with known vulnerabilities in a safe and controllable environment. Users can attempt to discover and exploit these vulnerabilities in order to learn important concepts of information security through an attacker's perspective. Currently, there are 10 scenarios available. You can choose to start from the one that you find most appealing, although we suggest to follow the order presented on the first page. We intend to expand the available challenges with additional scenarios that involve cryptography, and even vulnerable systems being implemented in downloadable virtual machines. Deployment Dependencies of Hackademic involve a web server (Apache, nginx) with PHP and Mysql/MariaDB connected with it. Make sure you have installed these before you start deploying Hackademic. We recommand to use Apache as the web server.
QIRA is a competitor to strace and gdb with MIT license, supporting Ubuntu and Docker for wider compatibility.
Tool to inform about potential risks in project dependencies list.
Cross-site scripting labs for web application security enthusiasts
A fake Django admin login screen to detect and notify admins of attempted unauthorized access
Curiefense is an application security platform that protects against various threats and offers community involvement.