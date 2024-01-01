5 tools and resources
A tool that uses NLP and ML to identify potential software vulnerabilities from git commit messages
A guide to secure Ruby development, providing guidelines and recommendations for secure coding practices.
A developer added malicious code to a popular open-source package, wiping files on computers in Russia and Belarus as a protest.
A set of tools for securing JavaScript projects against software supply chain attacks.
A non-profit organization focused on improving the security of software through resources and training.