Git-Vuln-Finder

A tool that uses NLP and ML to identify potential software vulnerabilities from git commit messages

Secure Ruby Development Guide

A guide to secure Ruby development, providing guidelines and recommendations for secure coding practices.

Sabotage: Code added to popular NPM package wiped files in Russia and Belarus

A developer added malicious code to a popular open-source package, wiping files on computers in Russia and Belarus as a protest.

LavaMoat

A set of tools for securing JavaScript projects against software supply chain attacks.

OWASP Foundation

A non-profit organization focused on improving the security of software through resources and training.

