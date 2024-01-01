AzureGoat 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

AzureGoat is a vulnerable by design infrastructure on Azure featuring the latest released OWASP Top 10 web application security risks (2021) and other misconfiguration based on services such as App Functions, CosmosDB, Storage Accounts, Automation and Identities. AzureGoat mimics real-world infrastructure but with added vulnerabilities. It features multiple escalation paths and misconfigurations that allow attackers to compromise the entire infrastructure. AzureGoat is designed to help security professionals and penetration testers to practice their skills and test their knowledge in a realistic and challenging environment.