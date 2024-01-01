Cross-site scripting labs for web application security enthusiasts
BurpSmartBuster A Burp Suite content discovery plugin that add the smart into the Buster! Installation Now inside Burp Suite Store Or See Wiki page for manual installation Features Looks for files, directories and file extensions based on current requests received by Burp Suite Checks for: Directories in the current URL directories Files in the current URL directories Replace and add extension to current files Add suffix and prefix to current files Easy and documented code Verbose and logging Todos In progress: Technological and environment checks (PHP, IIS, Apache, SharePoint, etc.) In progress: Community data Limit Thread speed Use the spidering results for actual brute forcing Presentations and release date BSB was released on August 6th 2016 at DEF CON 24 Demolabs in the Grand Salon. An updated talk about the tool and it's future has been done at Derbycon 6.0. French version of the talk given at Hackfest.ca 2016 Code workflow and options See the Presentation PDF. More information to come in the wiki.
WPRecon is a tool for recognizing vulnerabilities and blackbox information for WordPress.
Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application that includes a series of vulnerabilities and exploits
A tool to profile web applications based on response time discrepancies.
A comprehensive web application security testing solution that offers built-in vulnerability assessment and management, as well as integration options with popular software development tools.
Fnord is a pattern extractor for obfuscated code that extracts byte sequences and creates statistics, as well as generates experimental YARA rules.