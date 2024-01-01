BurpSmartBuster 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

BurpSmartBuster A Burp Suite content discovery plugin that add the smart into the Buster! Installation Now inside Burp Suite Store Or See Wiki page for manual installation Features Looks for files, directories and file extensions based on current requests received by Burp Suite Checks for: Directories in the current URL directories Files in the current URL directories Replace and add extension to current files Add suffix and prefix to current files Easy and documented code Verbose and logging Todos In progress: Technological and environment checks (PHP, IIS, Apache, SharePoint, etc.) In progress: Community data Limit Thread speed Use the spidering results for actual brute forcing Presentations and release date BSB was released on August 6th 2016 at DEF CON 24 Demolabs in the Grand Salon. An updated talk about the tool and it's future has been done at Derbycon 6.0. French version of the talk given at Hackfest.ca 2016 Code workflow and options See the Presentation PDF. More information to come in the wiki.