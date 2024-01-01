scanning

7 tools and resources

XSpear Logo

XSpear

0 (0)

A powerful XSS scanning and parameter analysis tool

Offensive Security
Free
xssscanningsecurity-testingvulnerability-scanning
Drupot Logo

Drupot

0 (0)

A honeypot installation for Drupal that supports Go modules and mimics different versions of Drupal.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotgohpfeedsloggingscanning
Industrial Security Exploitation Framework Logo

Industrial Security Exploitation Framework

0 (0)

An exploitation framework for industrial security with modules for controlling PLCs and scanning devices.

Offensive Security
Free
industrial-securityicsplcexploitation-frameworkpythonscanning
YAYA - Yet Another Yara Automaton Logo

YAYA - Yet Another Yara Automaton

0 (0)

Automatically curate open-source Yara rules and run scans with YAYA.

Threat Management
Free
yarascanningdockergo
Legion Logo

Legion

0 (0)

An open source network penetration testing framework with automatic recon and scanning capabilities.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingnetwork-securityreconnaissancescanningexploitationframework
HAWK Logo

HAWK

0 (0)

Multi-cloud antivirus scanning API with CLAMAV and YARA support for AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and GCP Cloud Storage.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecawsazurecloudcloud-securitygcpscanningyara
Joi Security Logo

Joi Security

0 (0)

CLI tool for offensive and defensive security assessments on the Joi validator library with a wide range of attacks.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecscannerscanningsecurity-scanningvulnerabilitiesweb-app-securityweb-security