7 tools and resources
A powerful XSS scanning and parameter analysis tool
A honeypot installation for Drupal that supports Go modules and mimics different versions of Drupal.
An exploitation framework for industrial security with modules for controlling PLCs and scanning devices.
Automatically curate open-source Yara rules and run scans with YAYA.
An open source network penetration testing framework with automatic recon and scanning capabilities.
Multi-cloud antivirus scanning API with CLAMAV and YARA support for AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and GCP Cloud Storage.
CLI tool for offensive and defensive security assessments on the Joi validator library with a wide range of attacks.